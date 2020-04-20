I was excited to write this article. It made me think about high school. The only real contact I had ever had with principals was being called to their offices when I was in junior and senior high school. Trust me, it wasn’t to tell me what a wonderful example I was setting for other students. My only goal when I was a student was not to hear “Hal Becker, please report to the principal’s office.”

Which brings me to today. My wife has worked in the school system where we live for 20 years. It is an amazing school system that has been one of the top districts in the state of Ohio, and is recognized nationally as well.

As in most organizations, people that make the difference. Here is just one of them and a personal hero of mine. I rarely mention names in my articles, but this time I feel that I must. Let me introduce you to the high school principal, Erin.

Erin is the person who you want as your CEO, principal, superintendent, military general, hospital administrator, college president, along with many more leadership roles.

We are under a stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our governor was one of the first in the nation to shut our schools for an extended period of time to mitigate the spread of this disease.

Many of us have received the flood of emails from institutions, businesses and other areas of industry to inform us of their new policies, procedures and what to expect next. Yes, we are in the world of digital communication and that is how most organizations convey their information.

Not Erin.

My wife came to me and said, “I just received a phone call from our principal.” Erin had called to check in with my wife to see how she was doing and to see if she needed anything or had any questions.

Think about this for a second. Erin did not just call my wife, who happens to be a teachers’ aide, but she and her administrative team had called or will be calling everyone, including staff, students and parents.

Could she have sent a blanket email to everyone? Sure.

But she didn’t. Instead, she took the role of leader and communicator at its finest. Think about the difference between an email and a phone call, where there is true interaction to relay feelings, information and dialogue.

I am sure that the list in front of Erin of people to call was well more than 100 people. Most people take the easy way out and what is best for them. Leaders take the route that is best for everyone else.

Here is a great quote from the book, “Lincoln on Leadership,” by Donald T. Phillips.

Lincoln knew true leadership is often realized by exerting quiet and subtle influence on a day to day basis, by frequently seeing followers and other people face-to- face. He treated everyone with the same courtesy and respect, whether they were kings or commoners. He lifted people out of their everyday selves and into a higher level of performance, achievement and awareness. He obtained extraordinary results from ordinary people by instilling purpose in their endeavors. He was open, civil, tolerant and fair, and he maintained a respect for the dignity of all people at all times. Lincoln’s attitude and behavior symbolizes acceptable and decent relations among human beings, the essence of leadership.

That’s Erin.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.