I just heard the absolute best line recently. It was so profound, just simple to comprehend and right to the point.

It goes like this:

“I never learned anything by hearing myself talk.”

Wow, that sums it up.

The problem with great lines or quotes such as the one above, is that we tend to forget them as soon as we hear it. The way we incorporate that into our own lives is a different thing. We both know it takes practice to change a behavior we might have or sometimes we cannot change it at all.

For instance, I am a bit type “A,” pretty energetic and really love each day as I roll out of bed. No one has ever called me shy, timid or on the quiet side (unless something was wrong).

Therefore, I doubt that I can change that sort of personal behavior, but I can do something about talking too much. Sure, my closest friends, wife and daughter will say to me, “You never listen to me,” and in many situations they are correct. After I apologize, I try to focus on what they are saying rather than me focused on what I want to say.

It’s funny over the years I have preached to so many others about the necessity of being on a board of directors, whether it is a nonprofit or even a for-profit board. The reason is you will be surrounded by others not in your normal circle of family, friends, business associates, etc. You are now in the company of others whom you might never meet in your day-to-day activities.

For instance, many years ago I was asked to be on a well-known nonprofit board in Cleveland. It was a huge honor and especially for me because I was so young and eager to grow as an individual. There were many other board members who were so different from me, from high-powered attorneys, amazing people in the medical community, very influential business people and one person whom I was just star struck. He was a former CEO of a major company that was headquartered in Cleveland with locations everywhere.

In my early 30s, I don’t remember if it was my idea or others gave me the advice, but I did not talk, I listened and listened some more. These people were fascinating and I could learn so much from them, while they probably could not learn a lot from me at the time.

That still sticks with me today. Recently, I was asked to be on a for-profit board and one of the board members I have admired for a long time (even back to my 30s again).

Each meeting, I walk away with something I learned from him that to me was new and fresh and just packed with wisdom. He is only two years older than me, but as mentioned before, I am still amazed with what he has accomplished in his life.

Sure, I might talk a bit more, since life experiences have given me more perspective, but at the end of each meeting I can still say to myself, “I never learned anything by hearing myself talk.”

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.