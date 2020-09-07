Words can be art form and a science to itself. What you say and how you say it is the most powerful form of communication. If you really want to study the master, watch or listen to almost anything by the famous comedian George Carlin. He had a record-breaking 14 specials on HBO and his unique talent in mastering words and the english language was like none other.

Salespeople converse all the time. In fact they converse way too much at times. I have written so many other articles on this subject and it always goes back to the 70/30 rule. Most of the time the salesperson should be listening and the 30% is asking questions and some conversation. Not a pitch, I repeat, not a pitch.

Now to the subject matter which is what words are powerful and should be used and which ones are throw aways and should not be part of the dialog.

Let’s start with a stupid statement salespeople like to use: “Let me be honest with you.” What that really means is that up until this this point I have been lying or not telling the truth.

Who doesn’t love this one: “What will it take to put you in this car today?” Are you kidding me? This is really a training tool sales managers give their salespeople, and you know I am not making this up. In those situations the manager needs to re-examine what they think proper sales training is all about.

Try this one on for size: “Trust me.” Really?

Imagine using that one on a date. I am sure the other person will look at you and say, “Yeah, whatever.”

Salespeople have to start realizing that they are not dealing with a customer but another person. People buy from people, simple and matter of fact. We all like real people who are genuine, since and above all, people who think before they talk.

Here are some simple rules to follow when dealing with a customer or anyone:

Keep it real

Use fewer words, it keeps people’s interest

Think before you talk

Talk to people and not at them

Smile, have fun and loosen up

Don’t sell, but find out about them

Ask more questions than giving statements

Be interested, not interesting

Learn new words by utilizing a thesaurus

Listen, listen, listen

By now, you probably have figured this out. Common sense plays the biggest part of this scenario, then you can add some emotional intelligence and sprinkle in some humor. We all love being around nice people who are easy to be with. Not just in a sales situation, but this applies to family and friends as well, and even acquaintances can work its way in to our circle of people we deal with.

Communication is not just an art, but a science as well. Great communicators don’t just happen, they practice and do everything to perfect the skill. Carlin mastered this along with so many other comedians, talk show hosts, politicians and countless other professions.

There are a ton of books on how to be a better communicator. Pick just one, any one and read it. What’s the worst that can happen, you might pick up one good point and be better at conversing with people?