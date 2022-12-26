Twenty years later this experience still resonates with me and holds true much as it did then as it does today.
It was the evening of my daughter’s fourth-grade parent-teacher conference. Let’s start off by saying that I still am intimidated by the little seat and chair combo units that you slither into in the classroom. The good news is that after all these years, my feet finally touch the ground, but barely.
The reason for the “get-together” was to review what my child has done or accomplished so far during her time spent in the classroom with her teacher Mrs. Marshall. As we sat down, there is a piece of paper in front of us that says the following:
Dear Parents,
Welcome to fourth grade. Thank you for coming to school this evening. By your attendance, you have shown your child that you care about what he/she does all day in school.
Each child is unique and has special talents. My job is to provide experiences in an environment in which these talents will be nurtured and new skills can be acquired.
A major goal this year is to help each child develop accountability for his/her own learning through time management practices. Emphasis will be on the quality of the work and not the quantity.
Time management? Quality of work, not quantity? What is going on here? Do we have a Harvard Business School professor conducting class? Or better yet, some highly paid management consultant who works with the Fortune 500 companies doing a two-week workshop on business concepts and theory?
Nope, rather an extraordinary elementary school teacher who has passion and truly cares about her students. She decided to focus on a major issue that is missing today with adults and the world of business, which is common sense and going back to basics and fundamentals. In football, they call this blocking and tackling.
Next, there is another piece of paper on the desk that really made me pay attention (something I rarely did in school, especially in fourth grade). I will admit that I have used her approach with sales departments over the years, after sitting in her classroom amazed by the exercise she conducted with her fourth-grade students. This simple concept worked extremely well and the desired outcomes that I observed were remarkable.
It went like this:
My goals for improvement
Name________________________________Today’s Date____________
The next nine weeks I want to improve in_____________________________
These are some of the ways I will work to improve:
Wow, goals.
Should we have them as adults? Maybe if we did, we wouldn’t be so overweight, drink too much, have a routine workout schedule, or even work harder at our jobs or profession. I remember a long time ago a brilliant man told me, “A goal without a plan is a wish.” Pretty simple and powerful, if you live by it each day.
Looking back, (as sales strategist and author) I sure wished that I could have engaged, and have adults adopt the habits and simple “truths” the way that Mrs. Marshall reached her fourth graders.
I think that Mrs. Marshall should be on TV, radio, podcasts, etc, every day, with her own show, and work with every major company and small business in America. If we can get the adults of our society to understand and adhere to the principals of this amazing elementary school teacher, maybe just maybe, we could all start to do all the right things that she is teaching.
I am going back to repeat fourth grade, and this time I will really learn life long valuable lessons.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.