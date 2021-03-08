For the people who were old enough to remember the terrible tragedy of 9/11, we did have a positive. Post niceness and a feeling of being Americans again. We were on the same team and focused on healing and coming together as a nation. Please do not take me wrong. I pray that another tragedy like this never happens again, but at the same time I just wished we learned our lesson from it.

People came together, something like I have never witnessed before. I was only 9 years old when President John F. Kennedy was shot, and I would bet the feeling of the country was similar in its loss of a great human being. Somehow, tragedy brings us together as a nation and we remember we are all in this together.

What does this have to do with sales or customer service? Plenty.

First off, we – at the time of an incident – start to think of someone or something else besides ourselves. The great companies have trained their staffs to put the customer first and fix whatever the issue is to their satisfaction.

After 9/11, we didn’t spend so much time on decisions, such as social status, where to go for dinner, what to wear at work or the office party, etc., That was all put on hold and we started to care about other people. We cared about how other people were doing, and we became respectful as a people and as a nation.

This lasted for about a month or so. In fact, David Letterman on his television show, said “Hey, who would think that New Yorkers would be viewed as nice caring people?” He then said, “It is now OK for New Yorkers to give everybody the finger again.”

Then the mood slipped away and we became ourselves again. A rushed society that was more concerned about emails, texts, tweets, Instagram and everything else, but each other. Business as usual, let’s make money, go back to that feeling of power, and let’s concentrate on ourselves, and not anyone else.

Look where we are now. A completely divided nation on an array of topics, especially the political scene in our country. Could we be more attacking as two parties duke it out?

This is surely not the way to bring a nation together. Let us disagree on every topic, no matter what the other person says, and fight over things that will separate us, including our family, friends and the people we love. We have never been more divided as a people and as a nation.

We have to start thinking like we used to after a national tragedy. We were respectful to each other after 9/11 and it was amazing how much that pulled us all together. We started to like each other with kindness and respect, no matter what.

So, here’s the deal. I will first start by being nice and I will say hello to everybody I see, and I will continue to open doors for people in public places. I will not get frustrated with people while I am driving and will smile, even if they are going slower than the speed limit. I will return every phone call, email and text.

I will promise to listen to the other person’s point of view, even if I disagree with them, along with being respectful and nice to everyone, no matter what their political or social views may be.

Maybe, we can even get politicians to try this.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.