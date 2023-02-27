What would you do if you only had two weeks left to live and you still felt good enough to do what you want? No, this is not a morbid thought process, but the opposite, which is for you to access your life and look at your accomplishments, goals and dreams.
The Bucket List
Forget the list, and say to yourself what am I doing now. The list usually never gets completed and then you might have regrets. If you are 27 years old and reading this, take the trip if you can afford it. If you are 57 years old and reading this, my question to you is, “What are you waiting for (besides COVID-19 issues)?”
Why I am grateful
If you only had a definitive time left, what brings you the greatest joy? Where would you want that precious time spent? I think that I can break this down in little departments that adds meaning to our lives and can bring daily joy and happiness. What I am trying to say here, you do not need to reflect on the last part of your life to accomplish the things that make you happy. The key is to do them each day with no regrets or looking back. Below are some examples to give some thought.
Family
Are you close with family members? Is their a certain person that you would like to have that conversation with to make amends? Is there unfinished business that you might not want to put off until it’s too late? Make the call today. Quit stalling for a better time. It takes two to have a conversation.
Friends
Like family, some of your favorite memories are with close friends. This is where we laugh the most, typically somewhere simple such at someone’s home or a restaurant.
We as human beings are social animals, don’t lose contact with the people you care about. This simple moments last a lifetime.
Vacations
This could range from an exotic trip such as an African safari, Alaskan rruise, or even a weekend at Put-In-Bay. It’s not the location, it’s what you make out of it and who you are with. Even if you are alone taking a driving trip on U.S. Route 66 cross-country, was there a great song playing on the radio that put a smile on your face?
Work
Mark Twain said it best. Your vocation should be a vacation. We all have stress in our workplace, it’s what you do to turn that around to make work more enjoyable. Your attitude will dictate the outcome. The happier you are, the happier the people around you. When you love what you do for your occupation you will enjoy life even more. If you don’t like what your are doing, my question (again) is “what are you going to do to about it?”
Hobby
We all need hobbies to fill in the time between work, family and friends. What brings you joy that you look forward to. For some it might be golf, boating or skiing. For others it might be something simple, not costly and can do it anytime. That could range from hiking – we have the amazing Cleveland Metroparks all around us – quilting, photography, music, or anything else that you can think of. Oh yeah, you can start a new hobby as soon as you finish reading this. Explore the unknown and it will take you to places you never even thought about.
Pleasure & Happiness
What really brings you pleasure where you say to yourself. “It’s been a good run.” This will sound strange to many of you and some will get it. The best thing to happen to me as I reflect was having cancer at 28 years old and spending 8½ months in the hospital here at University Hospitals’ main campus. Yes, they saved my life with a Stage 2 clinical trial in 1983, but since then every day, and I mean every day, is special to me now and I am now on vacation everywhere. Naturally, I would prefer the sunny beach or the balcony of the cruise ship staring at the incredible blue waters, but it sure is good here too.
Gotta run to hug my wife and daughter, and call a couple of friends to catch up.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.