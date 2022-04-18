Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.