We complicate things that are so simple – blocking and tackling is still blocking and tackling. To be good at anything takes practice and hard work. Unfortunately, that is not how salespeople see things. They don’t want to practice and would rather just show up for the game and call themselves pros.
On Dec. 31, 1967, the legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi led his team onto Lambeau Field for its third consecutive championship in the National Football Conference. It was their second shot at the Super Bowl and they were facing the Dallas Cowboys.
The temperature was extremely cold, about 12 degrees-below-zero and the field was frozen solid. They might as well have been playing on concrete or asphalt. With seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were leading 17-14. Do you think for a second that Lombardi said, “Hey guys, it sure is cold outside, so let’s take a quick timeout and have a hot cup of cocoa with those cute tiny marshmallows to warm us up so we can bring home a winner. If you don’t win, at least we will be all warm inside from the Nestle break.” Yeah, that will happen.
He was tough and his team knew it. He expected the most from them all the time. His discipline was legendary along with his motto or philosophy of life: “Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all-time thing. You don’t win once in a while, you don’t do things right once in a while, you do them right all the time. Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing.”
Let’s examine salespeople and managers and why they fail and what to do to win:
Sales Managers Duties
The sales manager’s job is to train their staff and to bring their players to a higher level of performance.
The more time they have observing their salespeople, the better they know the strengths and weaknesses of their staff. Don’t just stay in the office and tell your players to come by after the game to let the coach, or sales manager, know if they won or lost.
Be with them on sales calls and the better you know them, the more they will sell.
Salespeople’s duties
Most salespeople fail, that is they are below average or just hit quota, which brings them now up to average.
• If the salesperson does not like their job or the company, they should quit. It is hard to change something you just don’t like. Either you want to do this as a career or you don’t. Trust me, I do not want to go to a doctor who does not like what he or she does.
• The salesperson is not making enough calls each day to have the numbers work for them. The more calls, the more rejection, and also more orders. Selling is a numbers game, and that will never change.
• The salesperson is not asking enough questions to find out the customer’s needs and wants. This is a skill that needs to be learned and practiced all the time! How can you sell something to someone if you don’t know what they want? Salespeople talk way too much and do not know the skill and science of asking questions.
The coach is responsible for numbers and habits – that is to manage the numbers of sales calls to new and existing customers. The habits are only noticed while observing the sales people sell. That is why the coach’s, or sales manager’s, job is to observe the players. How can you tell your salespeople to do something or to keep up that great habit if you haven’t even seen them in action?
If you are reading this article during the day and you are in sales, put it down and go out and make some sales calls. If you are a manager and you are reading this, put it down also and go observe them.
Oh yeah, Bart Starr the quarterback, ran the old quarterback sneak across the goal line to win the game and then the Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl I, 33-14.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.