I remember as a kid and a new driver, my father giving me some great advise. It has saved me from accidents and in one case, it could have been a fatal accident on a highway. The advice was simple and it still resonators over 50 years later. He said it very simply and with no fluff, “Son, always look two cars ahead and don’t just focus on the car in front of you.”

It made so much sense. Think about it, if two cars up makes a sudden stop what do you think the car in front of you will do? Will you have enough time to react to the car in front of you? Do you have enough distance to stop properly and safely?

What does that have to do with business or sales?

The real pro’s in sales ask tons of questions. In fact, 70% of the time they are just listening to the answers from the client or customer on the questions that have been asked. A sales “conversation” should be 30% asking questions or talking and the remainder of the time listening and letting the customer tell you about their desires and needs.

Now back to the traffic situation and the two cars in front of you. The really good salespeople or people that conduct interviews on television or radio that are really good at it, are not only thinking about their next question, but the one after that as well. In other words, they are anticipating the conversation and their mind is two steps ahead.

However, there is a downside.

The problem with this can also lead to interrupting the other person before they answer your question because you already want to ask the next one that is top of your mind.

This is where you need to slow down, control your thoughts or even better, have your questions written down in front of you (like any great reporter) so you can truly listen to the other person.

Think of the scenario when meeting someone for the first time and you might ask the other person, “So, where do you work?” The follow up question or questions might be obvious, such as “How long have you worked there,? Where did you work before? Do you like working there?” and so on.

Natural conversation, but your mind is moving a little faster that your words are coming out.

We typically think at about 500 words per minute, but talk around 225 words per minute.

And that’s why we might interrupt someone, forget our thoughts or just blurt out our thoughts unconsciously.

The message here is clear. In any conversation, whether it is with a client, friend or even a family member, ask questions as you normally do, but be aware of why you are doing it. In addition, try to keep listening at the same time, as you are thinking about your next question.

You all know how many times you have met someone, you ask them their name or you volunteer your name first. Then, they tell you their name and three seconds later, you completely forgot their name. We weren’t listening or only looking one car ahead.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.