Decision making is a part of everyone’s life. Whether you are a CEO or a mom, making decisions are part of everyday existence. Some decisions are very easy to make, while others are sometimes much harder and once in a while we try to avoid them or even procrastinate making them.
We have all encountered some people when faced with making a decision, they closely resemble those of a squirrel when crossing the street.
They might go back and forth, reevaluate the choice they are about to make or even change their mind four times. This could be as simple as putting on a shirt, pair of pants or a suit and go “Naw, let me try on something else.” Life is full of choices regardless of how important they may be.
Sometimes trying to make a decision might make us:
• Confused
• Anxious
• Stressed out
• Overwhelmed or pressured
• Exhausted or wanting to quit.
Here are some basic tips to help you through the decision-making process:
Don’t worry so much.
Whatever choice you make is done and finished with. Sometimes we make good choices and other times we do not. It is not the end of the world and as time passes (even with a bad choice) the issue usually fades away. When facing a tough choice you might feel stressed out or anxious. Try to clear your mind (maybe listen to a good song or go into a quiet room) and try not to cloud your thinking. Typically, all things just find a way to work themselves out. If you think I am wrong here, go back in time and think about your teenage years when something happened and you felt it was an apocalypse or the end of the world.
Time can be on your side.
Pressure can be hard to deal with, especially if you gave yourself a self-imposed deadline. Maybe sit on the problem or issue for a bit and process your options or choices. Sometimes it is much better to give an issue thought options and different intervals of time.
Consider pros and cons.
I always try to make any emotional decisions logical. By writing out the pros and cons (typically takes 15 to 20 minutes) you see a clearer picture and can witness which column is longer and can assist in your decision. This is a tried and true proven strategy.
Consider everything.
Are you looking at the outcomes of your decision and how they might affect you and others? Try to play out different scenarios or consequences of what can be affected with the different decisions you might make.
Talk to others if you can.
By getting other people’s perspective can help you formulate what action you might take. This could be something as simple as asking a person “Does this shirt go with these pants or slacks?” Even tough emotional decisions can be helped along by talking to someone else. Maybe the other person you are talking to might have faced a similar situation or predicament and their decision that they made can help guide you.
It’s OK to rethink your choice.
This can be similar to writing a term paper or crafting an email and you want to get it right. There are so many times by going back and looking at it a second or third time you make changes to the first draft, or you thought of a better idea. In more cases than not, looking at something later can guide you since you might not be as emotional or you have a different thought process.
To conclude, when you really think things through this might provide not only more confidence in your decision, but help you choose the right one.
