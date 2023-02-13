I am sure if you ask my friends or family they will say I am pretty loyal and they can count on me, if anything is needed. In fact, in my business career I pride myself on wanting to stay with the same vendors or partnerships for as long as possible.
If you are reading this and own your own business or you work in a company and can make decisions and implement good ideas, here are a few to keep your customers or clients satisfied.
Author Ken Blanchard had the perfect title in his widely popular books from 1993 named “Raving Fans.” That is the goal and this will guide you to your customers raving about you.
Keep Your Word
If you say you are going to call someone at 9 a.m., do it! It is not that difficult to keep your promise on what you said you will do or follow up on. There is this amazing washer/dryer repairman named Scott who says he will call you the night before to confirm the time he is coming the next day for the repair service. Guess what? He does. He has already won me over and built trust by keeping his word.
Show Up On Time
If you say you are going to be somewhere at a certain time, show up when expected. If you are running late, (even two minutes), text or call. You will never go through life being too honest or too genuine. All you have his your reputation, and you get to decide what it will be.
Be Nice
Being nice goes a long way. No one knows how good you might be at your craft or profession, but they will notice how much you care. Think I am making this up? Do you really know how good your surgeon was (assuming you had some sort of surgery) or are you impressed with their bedside manner and reputation?
Always Be Honest
If you went to get your car serviced and the repair bill was less than you expected if they said it was a simple fix or even no charge, would you go back? It is so easy to build loyalty by being honest and sincere with your customers.
Put Customer Before the Sale
People do not want to be sold, they want to be helped. Think about it, when you are the customer what would you want? Go for the long game and not the just the sale.
Build a relationship by being honest and let the customer know how much you appreciate their trust and confidence in you. Oh yeah, that takes time and it is earned.
Do The Unexpected
Swim upstream and try to do the opposite of everyone else. Instead of following the crowd, and being a “me-too” person, stand out and be different.
An example is to call or text your customer the next day just to say “thank you.” It doesn’t take long to do the right thing and it will keep you in their mind as someone who cares and takes pride in their profession. Being better than everyone else (your competitors), sometimes means just being different and doing what they are not doing, which can go a long way to build loyalty.
Think about the people or companies (and reasons) that you are loyal to and who. Now do that for yours and do it constantly. This process should be a lifestyle change in your business not just a fad or a monthly project.
