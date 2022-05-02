We have had mobile technology in our lives since the early 1980s and like most of us, we could not see a world without having one and the convenience it brings us. The question we should ask ourselves is if you left your wallet at home or your cell phone which one would you absolutely go back to get since it is a must have it with us at all times item.
With this essential device that does so much and allows us a variety of communication preferences, being up to stay in touch with the world, we need to look at etiquette or protocols that we should all follow.
Here are my thoughts on adopting the universal principles of smart phone ownership.
Principal No. 1: talk softer: I do not need to hear anyone’s conversation that is within a football field’s distance of me. People talk way too loud. This doesn’t even take into account the people that are on the Bluetooth (earbuds or headsets) and are just walking and talking like they are lunatics talking to themselves.
Principal No. 2: The person making the call has to call back if it is a dropped call.
How many times did someone call you or vice-versa and the call gets disconnected?
Well, who calls back? You might try and then get a busy signal or it goes into voice mail.
Keep it real simple, the person who made the call must call back. Simple and easy for them to do. All they have to do is hit redial or send again.
Principal No. 3: Ask if the other person can talk (assuming you are calling their cell).
This drives me nuts. Your cell or smart phone rings, and the person who just called you starts going on and on, telling you their life story or what they had for lunch.
They are not aware that you might be in the bathroom or at a McDonald’s drive through picking up the happy meal you just ordered. The caller should ask, “Hey can you talk, is this a good time?” People think you are sitting back doing nothing or just waiting for your phone to ring. That could be true for some people, but we might be in the middle of doing something, and taking a call is not on the top of our list.
Principal No. 4: Learn to drive with a cell phone.
Be aware of the world around you, or get out of your car and walk. Alright, this one really doesn’t count, since my wife will read this and say, “That is you, big shot writer, author guy.” She is right, I am the worst offender, who forgets to put the turn signal on, passes the street I want to turn into, or basically just drives like I am the only person on the road, and no one else counts. Bottom line, this principle is for everybody else but me, since I wrote the article.
Principal No. 5: Caller ID for everybody.
Wouldn’t you like to know who is calling so that you can make a quick decision if you want to talk to them? When the caller ID say that says unavailable or out of the area (or possible spam), that just doesn’t cut it. I need to know who you are, so I can decide to answer or not. We all do it, so don’t think you are someone special. Either we are in the mood to talk or not. Smart phones are a way of life, but we need to continue to have a life that is not so disruptive at times.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.