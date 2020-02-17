OK, I was on a cruise for a nice well-deserved vacation and I was walking around the ship to get familiar with my new home for the week. I noticed something that I will never forget.

There was a gentleman probably in his early 40s sitting near a big picture window with the scenery of a gorgeous blue ocean and the few puffy white clouds behind him What a wonderful image, except for one tiny little detail. He had his laptop opened and he was checking his email.

I am thinking to myself that if that was his idea of a vacation, what was his normal work week like? Was his job so important that he could not get away and enjoy himself for a few days to unwind and possibly enjoy the beauty all around him?

What has happened to us as a society? We have all changed and have become obsessed with technology. Yep, a type “A” community of addicts that is afraid or unwilling to let go and relax. The needle is the laptop, IPhone or blackberry and the heroin is our data plan.

I remember when I spoke at a conference and there were a number of computers at the back of the auditorium for the participants to go online to check their email or whatever they needed to do. I overheard a woman say, “Oh geeze, this sucks.”

I asked her what was wrong and she told me that she has 348 emails and I asked her in what period of time. She told me that was just today.

I thought she should just kill herself or hit delete all. What job or occupation can be so important that you would get that many emails? I can understand 30 or 35, but 348, no way.

Maybe it was the hospital and her kid emailed her that many times that he was there and needed emergency surgery and she had to authorize it since he was under 18 years old. Besides that, I cannot come up with anything else that would make me even think about having that many emails in one day.

Back to my vacation and cruising the Caribbean with my family. I will not check email or even voice mail on vacation. That is what vacations are for, to get away, relax, unwind and catch your breath. Life should not be all about work. Period.

I know what you are thinking. Well Hal, if I don’t check my emails for the week, I will come back to so many that it will take me a week to catch up. Guess what, who cares. First, you should be able not to rely on email to get your job done. We seemed to be able to conduct business pretty well for the last 100-plus years, until Al Gore invented the internet.

Email should be for information and not communication. Yes, I said it and you know I make quite a bit of sense here. Enough already, let’s go back to doing business with people and not just a keyboard.

Someone has to speak out and start a resolution. Here is my resolution. Pick a day and your whole company has to agree to this with no exceptions. There should be an email free day where we only communicate by phone or in person. No email or texting.

This will be one of the hardest things you ever did and will make going cold turkey from being a heroin addict look easy. It’s tart, and then you will realize how nice a conversation can be.

One more thing, do not email me and tell me that I am crazy. I will be on vacation not checking my inbox!

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best-sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book” He can be reached at halbecker.com.