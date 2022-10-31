The greatest thing about getting older is you get to reflect and learn from your mistakes.
A while back, I ran into Ross at a gas station in my neighborhood. I have not seen him since 1982. Luckily, we both recognized each other. I went over, shook his hand and apologized to him hoping that I did not screw up his life too much.
You are probably wondering who Ross is and what I did.
He was the first salesperson I hired and was responsible for training him as his new sales manager. Naturally, being a top-notch hotshot from Xerox and being No. 1 in the country, I knew my stuff. Like most new managers, I want to transfer all my wisdom and sales habits to him so he will be successful. If I can train him to be just like me, I got a winner.
We are out making calls and I am in my zone showing off, going a mile a minute, doing my song and dance, and impressing the hell out of him. All he has to do is copy my style. Watch the master, and he will be one of the top salespeople. Was I wrong.
The problem is that I did not know this then. Why? Because, like most new managers, I did what I thought was best. Showing him to sell like me was the best way I thought. He cannot be like me. We have different personalities, different selling styles and why would anyone want to be like me anyhow?
But at that time in my life, I wasn’t ready to learn the science of sales management.
Nobody was able to teach me. Therefore, I would be on my own (like most small businesses in America) and would have to do some research to find out how to manage a salesperson. This would entail reading books or going to seminars (way before the introduction of the internet). Who has the time? I didn’t need this because I was the best.
So back to Ross and my apology. By taking him on all those sales calls and trying to impress him with my abilities, I overlooked the most important factor – training Ross.
There is only one way to accomplish this and that is by observation. If you do not believe me, find any book by a notable author on sales management, and they will say the exact same thing.
If I watch Ross and do not talk, observe, listen and then give him feedback after the call, he has the chance to develop into a star salesperson. He had all the important ingredients such as desire, dedication, focus, honesty, ethics, empathy and enthusiasm.
All we have to work on is his skill level of asking questions and trying to get information from the prospect or customer, so he can better serve them.
Training kids, animals and adults are the same thing. Practice, repetition and in most cases, positive reinforcement. The more someone does something, the better they get at it. Everything in life takes practice if you want to excel. As managers, we like to tell people what to do, but the truth is we need to observe them doing it.
Quit talking and start to watch, listen and observe.
Here are some simple rules for observational training:
• Sit there, shut up and watch your salesperson.
• Remember, this is their sales call and not yours.
• Take detailed notes to go over with the salesperson after the sales call.
• Afterwards, ask what they liked, disliked about the call and go through your notes.
• Do this on a continued basis with all your salespeople.
If you see Ross, tell him hello for me.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.