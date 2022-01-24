Most people have never really been properly trained on how to interview properly, which is a very simple common sense process. Whether you are selling a product, a service or even yourself, it is still sales. Call it what you want, but the goal on the interview is to get the other person to buy into what you are selling, which is yourself. In an interview, the product is you, and the service is what you are going to do for them after you are hired.
Regardless of the company or industry I work with or the experience level of the salesperson, the same issue always is brought up, which is asking questions. I have to force most salespeople to write out what questions that they want to ask the client or prospect. Time and time again the salesperson wants to go in and wing it with no preparation, except for what they are feeling at the moment. They are fine with going on a sales call and just seeing what will happen.
Below are a few key points that you must do on the interview if you have any interest in getting hired.
Written questions: Spend the time to prepare. It might take 15 to 20 minutes, but it is a game-changer. The more they talk and the less you talk about yourself, the better your chances. You heard me correctly, let them talk. People love to hire a good listener, and nobody likes to be around anyone who constantly talks about themselves. Go in prepared with at least 10 to 15 questions written down. It is OK to pull out these question during the interview. In fact, the interviewer you will be impressed that you took the time to do this exercise.
Questions to ask: Here are a few great questions to use during the interview. Each job interview needs to have specific questions asked that will compliment the job itself and the person or department you are interviewing for.
• Why is this position currently open and what happened to the previous person?
• What could I do differently than the person who had the position prior to me?
• What is most pressing? What would you like to have accomplished in the first year and describe the success factors for the person to excel in this position?
• Can you describe a typical day in this position? Is it possible that I could spend a half day observing the actual position with another person?
• What are the key attributes of the perfect candidate that you are looking for?
• I am very interested in the job, what is the next step?
Notice things: Look around the room or office you are in during or before the interview. Does it seem like a fun place to work, or does the design theme remind you of a prison? As you are walking to the office where the interview is going to be held, do the other employees seem happy and enjoying themselves?
Ask for a tour: Here is where you can get a great feel for the company itself, and a much more relaxed conversation with the person who is interviewing you. Do they take pride in what they do? Is the CEO accessible or in an ivory tower? Does it seem like a place that you can advance as you further your career?
Wear middle of the road clothing: Don’t stand out where the clothing makes you get noticed. Your personality should do this for you. Look classy, and dress appropriately. The way you are dressed should not define who you are, but should allow you to blend in.
Good luck and always remember, the key to the interviewing process is many interviews with as many companies as possible. Do not just have your hiring goal set on one company.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.