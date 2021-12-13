According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of curious is: marked by desire to investigate and learn.
In my opinion, this is one of the most important attributes in becoming a truly successful salesperson. Over the years when working with my clients, my suggestions have always been to interview properly from the get-go. If you don’t find the right person to begin with, all the training in the world, whether it is product knowledge or actual sales training will mean nothing.
Take a football team in the NFL spending all its time scouting and hiring athletes who do not have the talent to play the game in the first place. The team can have all the players on the field, but by having the wrong skill sets, they will not win many games.
The same holds true for a successful sales team. The skill sets are critical. In addition to curiosity, you really should look for salespeople who have strong desire, high empathy, incredible honesty and should be extremely genuine. Curiosity gives them the power to push through uncertainty and ask tough questions. The most successful salespeople have endless curiosity. They make more sales, and more often, because they never stop looking for ways to improve.
The following are just a few of the many questions that a salesperson must ask in order for them to succeed in their chosen profession.
• Finding out about the customer’s true feelings on wanting to buy or not wanting to purchase.
• Their satisfaction level with your company (if they are a current customer) and how satisfied they are in doing business with you.
• Who are the people in an organization that ultimately make the decision in purchasing services or products.
• Information about the company such as location, employees, past use of similar products or services that are being recommended, and their current level of interest.
• How much the client might purchase, keep in stock, utilize the service or product being suggested, proposed, etc.
Those were just a few of many questions a professionally trained salesperson would ask on a sales call (in person, on the telephone or virtual such as Zoom). Their one and only job is to “find out abut the customer” by helping them, and not just be selling them.
This means not talking, going on and on how great you and your company is, and why you are such a good fit for the customer. Instead, the professional salesperson should be trying to find out more about the customer with a high level of curiosity in helping them find a suitable solution.
Curiosity ensures that the customer needs will be met by asking deeper and more profound questions that require thought and a willingness to assist the customer in finding the right purchase.
Wouldn’t you want your doctor to have a high degree of curiosity while you are in their office with whatever ails you at the moment? According to The American Journal of Medicine, no other attribute could underlie the “powers of observation” that “frame a working hypothesis, now called a diagnosis.” No other habit of mind could serve as the “starting-point . . . to comprehend and to master the abnormal.” Examined in this fashion, curiosity, the driving force behind the progress of science, plays just as important a role in the “intelligent practice of medicine.
Even as a parent, spouse or friend, curiosity is necessary for deeper relationships.
People love to be around a good listener and especially someone who cares and wants to know more about the other person. I am not sure that this skill or trait can be taught, but I do believe it’s inside all of us. Remember, all kids are curious and they ask a ton of questions and want to learn.
If we were highly curious at 6 years old, why not continue to be at 66 years old?
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.