When you write a book, you learn quite a bit as you do your research, especially when writing one of my books on the subject of negotiating. One of the most fascinating areas for me was the section of the book where we interviewed (in my opinion) some of the best negotiators in the world. They ranged from a politician, sports agents, general managers, business moguls and even someone from the entertainment industry. All the names are very recognizable and are the leaders in their respective field.
The interviews either took place in person or on the phone and I found them truly enlightening.
The interviews very conversational and my goal was to let them talk and educate not only me, but the readers of the upcoming book. As mentioned, the people interviewed were from all walks of life and many different occupations. Considering the wide range of jobs and personalities, to my surprise, the results of the interviews were quite similar.
Let’s recap: Each person interviewed was self-taught in his or her personal style, and they all had personal hero’s, mentors or teachers.
Instincts: They relied on his or her instincts, including their own unique and individual view of the world encompassing their personal and business life. When it came to sitting in a room to negotiate, all these individuals followed rules that are very similar. Each person felt it was necessary to possess certain skills in order to have an edge.
Confidence: While nobody talked directly about it, everyone had a degree of confidence that is truly amazing. There was little self-doubt. All those experts were well-spoken and made me the interviewer, feel like their equal. They were not trying to show off or to make themselves seem more important or better than I am.
Determined: They were compassionate about their occupations, definitely down-to-earth, and determined to stay at the top of their game. I found each person to be fascinating to the point that when the interview was over, I just wanted to keep the conversation going in any direction.
Listen and compromise: On the subject of negotiation, each person basically said the same things. When in a negotiation, you absolutely must be a good listener, know your boundaries, and know when to walk away. You have to go in knowing that you are going to compromise, and not try to take all the marbles. Preparation is everything, so always do your homework. Find out as much as you can about the other people you are going to be with, and of course, know your subject matter inside out.”
Mistakes will happen: Even on the winning side, you will make mistakes through life, and you will not win all the time. That’s just part of life, and in the scheme of things, it will serve to make you better. As we all know, we learn more from our mistakes than we do from our successes.
No bullying: Don’t try to beat up your opponents. They want to win also. Your reputation stays with you forever. All these experts had stellar reputations as honest, decent people. They are not just workaholics but are also actively involved in their communities, charities, or other philanthropic causes.
Most writers probably won’t admit this, but we really don’t know it all. In fact, sometimes we are not even experts in our field. I surely was not that well-versed in negotiating until I began doing my research. What really enlightened me were the interviews. By absorbing nine different persons’ points of view, experiences, accomplishments, listening to their stories and what works for them, provided me their expertise that I can share and personally learn from.
I guess we all acquire knowledge as we go through life!
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.