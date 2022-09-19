I don’t like small talk.
Too many people at a meeting start to converse this way (schmoozing) and never get to a real conversation. I do not know anyone that truly likes or enjoys small talk.”So if that is the case, why do we do it so much? It isn’t fun for either person and it is just a waste of time and breath. Do we really get to know anyone with this type of conversation? If you do not want to get to know someone just say, “Hello and then goodbye.” No harm done. In fact, you can even do the head nod showing that you recognize the person and move on.
If we are going to have a conversation, even if it just for a few moments shouldn’t it be interesting? Imagine watching TV with any late night talk show host from Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon or even Stephen Colbert. If all they did was talk nonsense or small talk, you would change the channel. We want to see a real conversation or a funny story that is exchanged between them, and heck, we are not even in on the conversation.
We all have a story to tell whether it is a drama, comedy, horror, or even a bit of science fiction or a musical. All of our lives have happiness and sadness and we want to share those experiences, and that is how we learn, laugh, cry and grow as individuals. I want to hear those narratives and possibly share one of mine as well.
When we are first introduced, I want to get to know you, even if it is a chance encounter or if we never meet again. Did we engage one another and will we remember each other through our conversation and the information we shared?
Life is interesting and we are the ones that can add so much to each and every day. Just imagine being in line at the supermarket and that quick hello or head nod turns into a story about how their brother just came back from the International Space Station after being there for a year. I want to hear that instead of “Sure is cold out there today.”
Why not start something new and become real right out of the gate. No more dancing around, let’s have fun, be inquisitive, and re-live being kids all over again. We all were kids that just grew up and got a couple of credit cards.
Kids want to play and share their experiences while everything is fresh and fun to them. They don’t worry about their filter and if they are being politically correct or not. They are just doing something we stopped doing a long time ago … playing.
So here are a few pointers to quit the small talk and make life a bit more interesting:
• Be real
• Forget sports, weather, or nonsense that anyone can talk about
• Ask real questions to get people to talk about real things
• Be interested – not just interesting.
• Have fun and don’t be afraid to use your sense of humor
• How do you want to be greeted for the first time meeting someone new?
This is not that difficult to put into practice. You will start to find out more about everything around you on a day to day basis.
If you see me in line at Walmart, don’t even think about talking about sports or the weather unless you are a player in the NBA or NFL, or you are Al Roker. Then, I might listen to your life experiences or what you have to say about the weather.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.