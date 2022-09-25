If you work for a nonprofit organization, you might want to read this or pass it on to the person who does their fundraising.
I have had many “healthy discussions” (isn’t that a nice way to put that) with countless people who are fundraisers or directors of development for a non-profit. For the most part not a single one has been through any type of sales training, but they are still responsible for bringing in money, and in many cases asking for “big money” from donors. Yet, they consider themselves experts in the field. I say, “Nay, nay.”
The job description of a director of development is:
A nonprofit development director’s primary responsibility is to raise money for a not-for-profit organization. He or she creates and implements a development plan that details how the organization solicits donors and identifies funding sources, such as grants, in-kind donations, charitable events and marketing opportunities.
Sure, they are experts at the grant process and all that encompasses the undertaking of trying to raise funds, grants and donations, but they are not, let me repeat experts in salesmanship. Some will say, “Hey Hal, I have been pretty successful at this so far.”
That may be, but my next question is “How do you measure your success?”
There are exceptions to this, but I have not met too many over my entire career (as a consultant or board member or trustee) that have enrolled in any type of sales training programs or has been professionally trained in selling skills or negotiating techniques.
So what is the issue and why the article? Easy … to help out and hopefully guide them in their role to successfully enhance their career..
Read a book or take a seminar: Learning is a nonstop process. Do not say you are an expert unless you have had the proper training. I would never say I am an expert at the grant process, but I am an expert in salesmanship.
Practice what you have learned: After you have acquired a new skill it needs practice and this should not be done on the potential donors or prospects. This should be executed either in a classroom environment or by yourself with either a mirror or record yourself on your smartphone.
And most important, stop talking and pitching your nonprofit or business: Almost every donor call I have ever been on (as a board member or consultant) was observing either the director of development, chairman of the board, or a trustee give their “pitch” and it was typically completely backwards where they did all the talking and very little listening or asking questions to have a meaningful conversation.
What To know before your sales call (or a game plan):
• Listen and do not bore your potential donor or prospect with tedious or dull details
• Find out more about them and their thought process
• Let them feel good about the time spent with you
• Truly walk away from the meeting with valuable insight and information
The pitch: “Thank you for seeing me and I would like to ask you four questions that I feel you will find interesting and this should not take longer than 10 minutes, unless you find this of great interest and you would like to chat longer.”
• “Tell me about the worst charitable contribution you ever made, why you felt so bad about the whole process and really what happened so you do not have to repeat such a frustrating event again”
• “What was the best nonprofit you have ever worked with, why and what gave you such pleasure, looking back about your involvement”
• “What do you know about “us” and can I provide a bit of information for you that might be a great fit for your philanthropic or charitable interests”
• “What are you thoughts and does this appeal to you.”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.