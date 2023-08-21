Here we go again.
Trust me, no one wants to hear the words, “You have cancer.” Forty years ago to the month, I was a cancer survivor after spending eight months in the hospital going through a couple of surgeries and chemotherapy. Recently, after noticing some symptoms, I was informed that I am indeed a cancer patient again, this time with bladder cancer.
Yes, it sucks.
Let me explain the good and the bad, and what to do:
Here's the bad
Waiting is the worst of all
The worst time for any cancer patient is the unknown. The time spent waiting for the results of each test and for appointments with the doctors can not only be riddled with anxiety, but you cannot seem to think about anything but cancer. You don’t know anything yet, except for the bad news of being told you have (or possibly have) cancer. It becomes difficult to relax and get comfortable with your normal daily routine.
The testing process and “the system”
Oh, the tests. Our healthcare system is overwhelmed with the lack of appointments we can get right now. Everything is a waiting process which causes frustration on top of the anxiety you are dealing with. You are on hold to talk to someone, then you wait even longer for the tests, and then you have to wait to get an appointment to see the doctor to go over the results. This is exhausting, draining and very taxing to an already fragile situation.
Finding the right doctor
How do you know you have the right doctor? Are they eminently specialized in the type of cancer you have? Do you need a medical oncologist, a surgical oncologist or a radiation oncologist? Are they highly experienced? Board certified? Open to your questions? Readily available? In network? There is so much to consider.
Your mind goes to worst possible outcomes
Sure, your friends and family try to comfort you and say, “You will get through this and be fine.” Does that really help? Probably not. You think of the worst outcomes or even go online to gather information and now you are even more scared, frustrated and confused from the different articles with information all over the board. Yeah, you even try to visualize that blue sky, sunny beach and blue ocean, but that doesn’t even help.
Here's the good
Trust and like your doctor
Finding the doctor you can truly trust, feel relaxed with and not rushed when you have a few questions to ask is the key. You need someone you confidently know is the right choice, who you have faith in, who will guide you through these difficult times. I have been very fortunate both times to find someone that I not only trust explicitly and rely on their expertise, but I like them and enjoy their fabulous bedside manners.
Here's what to do
Have questions written out
Go to each doctor meeting with concise questions so you are getting the answers you need and are not wasting their time with superfluous information or too much “back story.”
Question everything
It’s your body, and you have the right to ask anything you feel is necessary. Just keep your questions logical and thought out before your doctor visit.
Get a second opinion to ease your mind
There is nothing wrong with second opinions. Different doctors might have different approaches to the same illness or disease. It is in your best interest to compare and find out what is most suitable for your personal situation.
Surround yourself with loved ones who will support you
You are scared, feel all alone and are highly emotional. This is the time for true friendships and unconditional love from family members. In fact, sometimes these situations make you think about what is truly important in life and will bring about stronger and more meaningful relationships. Even having my dog around me helps bring a feeling of warmth and relaxation.
Focus on each day, only one at a time
I am learning (which is hard for my personality) to only go “one step at a time,” and not dwell on all the possible negative outcomes. Just sitting on the deck during a sunny day with a warm breeze puts a smile on my face. The little moments really do count.
Life is not a longevity contest. It’s about the quality of the time here. We are all going to die, so enjoy the good days, and the more you make of them, the more you will have.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He writes a weekly business column for the CJN, however, this week’s column is being presented as a Special to the CJN.