I was reading an article describing how Alabama college football player Jahleel Billingsley missed time earlier in camp over coronavirus issues and had been working his way back.
His world-famous coach Nick Saban didn’t appear to be happy with how his process had been going. In multiple interviews he stated, ”That’s up to him. That’s not up to me.
He knows what he’s supposed to do in practice. He’s known what he’s supposed to do.
This is not a democracy. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn’t get to do what they feel like doing. You got to buy in and do what you’re supposed to do to be a part of the team and do the things you need to do in practice every day. Sense of urgency, play fast, execute, do your job.
For those who do not know him, Saban a football coach who has been the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. He was also head coach of the for the Miami Dolphins and three other universities: Louisiana State University, Michigan State University and The University of Toledo. The Kent State University graduate also was an assistant coach at The Ohio State University.
Saban is considered by many to be the greatest coach in college football history. He led the LSU Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2003 and the Alabama Crimson Tide to BCS and AP national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, and College Football Playoff championships in 2015, 2017 and 2020. He has won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. Needless to say, this guy is the best of the best.
So why the lesson in football history? Because he knows how to coach and what it takes to win. In my opinion, whether you are coaching high school or college kids, adults in the NFL, or you are a sales manager coaching a sales team, you want to win and do well.
His attitude as described in the opening of this article shows his mindset on why it’s up to the player (or salesperson) to be responsible for themselves. They should know what to do to become successful and not always finding excuses with respect to why they cannot do this or that.
What especially intrigued me was his comments about it not being a democracy and couldn’t agree more. I have always had this belief and will continue to do so as long as I am training salespeople, or the senior executives responsible for their own staff.
To me, it is very simple and this is one of the main reasons salespeople should have a quota or budget to hit each month, quarter and year. They need to know what is expected of them and how they will be judged or viewed by their performance.
Salespeople can earn amazing credibility by doing well and working hard to achieve their goals that were set for them by management.
Simply stated:
• If a salesperson is over quota, the sales manager now works for them and helps out anyway they can to keep the momentum going for continued success.
• If the salesperson is not doing well and below quota, they must do what the sales manager asks of them and quit making excuses for the poor performance.
As Saban said so bluntly, it is not a democracy. You need to buy in to be part of the team, company or organization, or as Nike said in their very effective public relations campaign launched in 1988 – “Just Do It”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.