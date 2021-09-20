No such thing as being too nice, too genuine, too kind or too devoted to a friend or a customer.

During COVID-19, we all had the chance to slow down a bit, take stock of everything around us and really appreciate what we have (and hopefully not what we lost). We all were home more and had the opportunity to spend additional time with immediate family and probably less with friends or family outside of our household.

Personally, I have enjoyed the slower pace, but missed my friendships which have lasted decades, that have brought such great joy in my life.

The simple idea propose is something that I have been doing long before COVID, and will continue to do so. Nothing new here except for incorporating the word consistency, which if used properly, makes a world of difference.

Growing up as an only child, I remember my parents saying to me, “If you want to have great friends, you have to be a great friend.” What sage advice from such wise people.

Therefore, here is my proposition.

Go through your contacts whether they are friends, extended family, business associates, clients, etc, and pick one person a day to call. You are not to text, email, or use social media, but a phone call.

Don’t give this too much thought, except for which person to call first. Your goal is to just be a friend, who wants to stay in touch and catch up. This is simple to do and will being immense pleasure over time.

Here are the rules:

• One person per day to call (a friend, extended family, client, etc)

• If you do get voice mail, it is OK to leave a message, basically saying, “Just thinking about you and wanted to catchup and see how you are doing”

• If you get them live, ask real questions, not just going through the motions. The more genuine and fun you are, the better chance they will be as well.

• No talking about the weather, politics or the theme of the day. The call is intended to build a relationship, not to just have small talk.

• Be sincere and be a great listener, even if they have something to complain about. We all love a good listener.

• Take an interest in their life and not just talking about yourself.

One of my friends I have known for 40-plus years, is just amazing on the phone.

We might talk a couple of times per year, but when we do, I always feel so good when I get off the phone with her. Linda is a great conversationalist and is truly interested in what is happening with my life at the time. Every question that she may ask shows that she really cares, wants to hear the answer or the story attached, and is so genuine in her demeanor.

All of us have a “Linda” in our contact list. The only way you are going to find one, is to reach out and be the one who is proactive by picking up the phone and dialing or touching the numbers if you have no idea what I am referring to. Don’t wait for others to call. You need to be the one who is taking charge and strengthening the relationships.

What do you have to lose?

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.