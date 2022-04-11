There is a great quote I read a long time ago, “You are only as good as your worst employee.”
An example that would hold true might be when referring to a restaurant. We have all heard the phrase “Hey, don’t go to that (specific) restaurant. It really wasn’t that great.”
When we think about it, what wasn’t that great? Was it the service or was it the food?”
Are all of their customers dissatisfied and do they have zero patrons?
The issue here is that we all sometimes use blanket statements to sum up a business and how we were treated or the experience that we had. We seem to lump everything together and not disseminate the issue or what the problem might have been.
In the case of the restaurant, maybe we just had one bad server or waiter that caused us to sit longer because they were not on top of their game. Or possibly, the cook in the kitchen threw together a bad meal and the food wasn’t prepared the way we had it before or what we expected in the first place.
Sure, one person or their worst employee can ruin the experience for the customer and that is how they might judge the company or business. Without going into a whole article on management, this is one of the reasons the manager on duty must be aware of each customer and even stop at their table to truly see how satisfied their customers are with the meal and/or the service they received.
Let’s reverse the situation for a minute with an experience that was the motivation for this column. I was recently flying on an airline that is not my favorite choice. I have very little status with them and try to avoid the airline since in the past I have not had the best experiences. Don’t get me wrong, they do a nice job, but I prefer other airlines that have more flights in and out of Cleveland.
Due to the aftermath of COVID-19, the flights are packed, there is a shortage of flight crews, mechanics and ancillary staff, and everyone seems at this time to be a bit overworked and ready for some normalcy.
My flight returning home was delayed a few hours, which meant that I missed my connecting flight and had to overnight in Chicago. Naturally, I was disappointed and would rather have gotten home as previously scheduled.
Then, something happened that shocked me.
Being an experienced traveler and accumulating over four million miles air miles in my career, it takes a lot to truly surprise me and witness something that I have never experienced.
My cell phone rang with a local number of the city that I traveling from. I usually do not answer calls from strange numbers, but this time I was thrilled that I took the call.
On the other end was the gate agent that I had a brief encounter with after I was informed about my delay regarding other choices, but she said everything was oversold and all seats were filled on the flights that would get me home.
She said, “Mr Becker, if you can get to the gate in the next 10 minutes I can get you onto another flight connecting through Dallas and you will be able to get home tonight.”
I was standing 8 feet from her, walked over, thanked her profusely for her incredible kindness and going way above the call of duty.
She did something that even the airlines I have high status with and referred to as a platinum member, has never done for me. This one person represented the entire company, made me feel special and her thoughtfulness changed my feeling about the entire company.
Do any of your employees have the can-do attitude of gate agent Sheri?
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.