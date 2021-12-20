Something has been missing with respect to training salespeople. This problem is not new and has been around for decades. The blame should go to the sales manager, entrepreneur, owner, or the person who is responsible for the salesperson.
Most salespeople are trained to start selling as soon as they walk in the door of the customer. A great salesperson is trained to sell even before they walk into the customer’s building or office.
There is a big disconnect here. If the salesperson understands the following points, they can take their game to a much higher level. The points are fairly basic and have quite a bit of common sense attached to them. You will not find anything new here or earth shattering, just a few things we forgot along the way.
Go over your goals: This is fundamental and have personally asked thousands of salespeople this question with respect to their upcoming sales call.
You must ask the following question to the salesperson as you are about to exit the car to make the sales call: What is your goal here, before we go into the customer’s office? The answer is usually; I want to make the sale.
This is a very important question that must be asked for a simple reason. What type of sales call is this? Is this the first time you are meeting the customer, or is this a sales call to “close” the customer, or just to rectify a customer service issue? The goal on the sales call can range from just gathering information, rapport building, or even to present a proposal. There are many types of sales calls and subsequently many types of goals for each sales call.
Have your notes ready: I have talked about this so many times, and I am still shocked at how few salespeople actually truly prepare for the sales call. The salesperson must have the questions they want to ask the customer in front of them on paper or even an iPad or laptop. Do not go in “winging it” or taking shortcuts. Go over the questions in the car before the sales call. This strategy or concept is imperative and not even open for discussion.
Don’t watch TV: When you are in the lobby waiting to see your contact person in the company, do not watch TV if there is one. That also applies to reading magazines or just staring into space. This is the time to notice things. Is the lobby decorated in a 1960s era or do they spend money for an appearance? Look to see what plaques are on the wall and what message they are sending. Also, the receptionist might be a wealth of information. They might even want to engage in conversation with you and give you some pointers or inside information.
Leave your phone in the car. In today’s high-tech world, we need to focus on the customer and not all the other interruptions. Leave your cell phone in the car. If a text, email, notification or whatever message comes in, (having constant beeps, dings) will cause you to lose focus. The precious little time we have in front of decision makers should be embraced with enthusiasm and sincere attention.
Notice the customers office and be real: The little things tell us a lot. Look around the persons office and take notice of photos. Are they family pictures or just photos of a car or boat? Is the person you are in front of in any of the photos? Try to connect the dots or even ask a question or two if something seems of sincere interest to you. People love to talk about themselves, especially if the person asking the question is genuinely interested. It is easy to spot a phony or someone who is just trying to make small talk for no particular reason. Be genuine or the kind of person you would like to have in your home.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.