The elevator speech has taken on a life of its own and is being misused most of the time. If you have been trained to use this, chances are you are doing it all wrong.
What is the elevator speech or pitch?
An elevator pitch or elevator speech is a very short summary used to quickly and simply define a product, service, process, organization or even information about your company.
The term comes from a scenario of an accidental meeting with someone in an elevator.
Hopefully, if the conversation inside the elevator is interesting (in a very short encounter), the conversation will either continue after the elevator ride, or possibly an exchange of business cards for a future “get-together.”
The intended goal is to establish a quick relationship so you can meet another time to then get to know each other. The idea is to have a conversation, rather than a one-sided “let me tell you all about myself.” This is done by talking to each other (not at each other) and in a give and take session by asking questions and listening to their response.
The name elevator speech illustrates the notion that it should be possible to deliver an introduction in the time span of an elevator ride, or approximately 15 to 30 seconds or so. The idea or terminology was credited to Ilene Rosenzweig and Michael Caruso while he was editor of Vanity Fair.
The hypothesis of the elevator pitch:
The concept of the elevator pitch is to be able to explain what you do in a way that is interesting including a quick introduction of yourself. For example, if you asked someone what they do and they answer, “I am an engineer,” you need to have a follow-up question. At this point, you may ask, “What type of engineer are you and what field of work do you specialize in?” You might even respond with a brief introduction of yourself and your occupation. It is important to be able to explain what you do in a little bit of detail but not boring them or talking too much. You length of time talking should typically match theirs. Don’t make this just about yourself.
Be interested in others with sincerity and humility.
The elevator speech is mostly used incorrectly since it is being taught incorrectly.
The use of the speech, or pitch, has morphed over the years into some sort of talking way too much scenario and making it a one-sided conversation. It doesn’t work and it is definitely not selling. True professional selling has always been about asking, not telling, and this completely reverses the sales process.
The elevator speech is now just a “talk way to much and tell session”
If you want to perfect you elevator pitch or speech, consider following and what it was truly intended to accomplish.
For a good elevator pitch:
• Don’t talk about yourself, but listen to others
• Ask questions to get to know the other person
• You have 15 to 30 seconds (It does not take five to six minutes to go up or down floors)
• If you do talk, get to the point quickly and be genuine and sincere
• Ask for their business card
• As you exit the elevator, do you both know each other’s occupation
• How you would want to be approached if the situation was reversed
• Be enthusiastic about meeting someone new
• Don’t make this just about yourself.
Remember the Empire State Building has 102 floors and the ride in the elevator up to the 86th floor observatory takes less than one minute.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.