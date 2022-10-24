We all know what is the best form of sales – referrals. So why don’t we all have them, and what does it take to constantly get referrals?
Let’s begin by offering a few personal statistics. The average business speaker or lecturer delivers approximately 60 to 75 speeches per year. Since 1991, I averaged 140 speeches or workshops until I decided to cut back a few years prior to COVID-19. Here is the best part, I have never made a proactive sales call or ever have asked for a referral.
The business has always been 100% referral.
So what is the secret you ask?
There is no secret, but lot’s of little steps that can get you there. Before I start with the steps, let me tell you about someone who totally disagrees with me and is also correct in his approach.
My close friend, and friendly competitor is Marv Montgomery, one of the finest sales trainers I have known and is a real class act. His training was in retail and before he went out on his own some 30 years ago, he was the corporate sales trainer for one of the top chains of jewelry stores in the United States.
We laughingly debate this and he includes referral selling in his sales training. Marv loves to ask for referrals, and people respond by providing them to him. Why wouldn’t they? He is honest, sincere, incredibly genuine, always in a good mood, and people want to pass his name along.
Even though we might not agree on the subject, it works well for him, and as they say, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
To be the best, it takes hard work and a game plan. This can be anything from a salesperson, electrician, service writer, plumber, etc,. Whether people want to refer you or you ask for the referral, the customer has to want to do it on their own. The key word here is want. You cannot force people to do something they don’t want to do. It has to be earned.
Be like your favorite doctor or dentist.
People typically refer their doctor or dentist if they feel comfortable with them. Most patients do not know where their physician went to school, or what part of the class they graduated in. They have no idea of their doctor’s win-loss record or what they pay for malpractice insurance. They go to the doctor because they like and trust them.
My physician or dentist has never asked me for a referral or said to me, “Hey Hal, do you know anybody that could use my services, has heart issues or cancer, and would you tell them about me, or do you mind if I call them?”
Step one: Focus on the customer. A physician builds their practice up over many years. There is no short cut or quick way to get business (this does not include advertising), except through good old plain hard work and being excellent at their profession. Focus on the customer or patient, listen to them and provide a solution that meets their needs with a smile, while being genuine.
Step two: Stay in touch with them. Stay in touch with your customers all the time and just watch the amount of referrals you get. I have always stayed in touch with my clients. You have heard the old phrase, “out of sight, out of mind.”
Step three: Be sincere and don’t just sell. By following up by phone, text, email, etc., they will hopefully remember you. In my situation, sometimes I will refer other speakers that might be a great fit for their next meeting or I am just simply saying hello. They key here is to be sincere, caring and that you are not calling just for your benefit, but always there to help or assist them.
Go out, become the doctor and get your customers to talk about you in a positive fashion.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.