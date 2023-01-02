That’s an odd title. Most salespeople aren’t worthy of a referral. In fact, ask anybody when was the last time that they met a salesperson that they wanted to refer. Most salespeople think that they are great, but in actuality, they are not. It is difficult to think of a great salesperson that you really want to work with again or want to buy from in the future.
An example of this poor salesmanship is the auto business. The second largest purchase in your life is a car or truck, that should be an enjoyable experience. For most it is stressful, a hassle and multiple visits to dealers that sell the same product, just to find someone that you might even like, let alone trust.
Here is the part that gets me.
It is mandatory for the salespeople to call you within 30 days after the sale (this is part of the dealership franchise agreement) to follow up and see if you are happy with the car or truck. Now, remember the salespeople do this because they have to. Should they have to do this? Shouldn’t it be done because they want to? Big difference between these two words – have and want.
What amazes me is that over 87% of people who buy that new car or truck, never get a second call, due to the fact that the salespeople are not required to call a second time.
By not calling or trying to form a sincere relationship does not build customer loyalty, and does not provide me with any desire to recommend the dealership to my friends and relatives or buy from that salesperson again.
I have an idea, why not spend more money on training and let’s get the salespeople to do what they should do all the time, take care of their customers, so they want to come back.
The flip side:
A while back we bought a new bed, which is supposed to be really comfortable.
To shorten the story, we see an ad (knowing nothing about beds) and it led us to a certain store. Obviously, there are so many places selling beds and mattresses and it can be overwhelming.
The salesperson calls the day before it is scheduled for delivery to tell us it is back ordered and they do not have it in stock. In fact, he stated, “I will upgrade you to the next mattress which is supposed to be even more comfortable, that you won’t want to go to work and just stay in bed all day.”
After our delivery, we received two additional calls within three months from the salesperson wondering about our level of satisfaction with the new bed. Not only was he sincere, but you can tell that he truly cared about his customer.
He was knowledgeable of the product which was impressive, was very genuine, seemed incredibly honest and asked numerous questions which made me feel that he was looking out for our better interests and not just his own. It appeared that he cared more about the customer than the sale. How often do you find that in a salesperson?
I rarely encounter furniture salesperson that I want to refer, or for that matter, even remember their name. You can be assured that he has built up a long list of satisfied customers who want to refer him and the store. It is not that difficult to put aside a few minutes each day to call your customers – not email – and thank them for their trust and support.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.