Let’s focus on how to build relationships in the business world. We do spend so much of our time at work – whether we work in an office or remotely at home – so why not take advantage of it.
Forget for a moment the business that you are in. Everywhere I go, I seem to hear, “But Hal, we are different or unique.” Sorry to say that you are not. Either you sell a product, a service, a combination of both and your best customers have a deeper relationship with you. So how can we build on that and form better long lasting relationships?
Relationships are formed with people, not keystrokes:
Get off your computer, iPad, telephone or whatever you use if you are sending emails or texts. Use the “actual” phone of your mobile device or use a landline or VOIP to make a phone call. Relationships can be made far easier and faster with talking and not typing. Let’s just say you are a fast typer at 65 words per minute. Thats doesn’t even come close to the 150 to180 words-per-minute that the average person can speak.
The better the “conversation” you are having, the better the relationship. Think of it as a first date. You met someone online and texted back and forth at first. But does it even compare to meeting them in person – assuming you like them – over a cup of coffee?
Ever miscommunicated with a friend or family member through text or email?:
We all have had this happen. Something we said in an email or text was taken wrong or we really could not get our real thoughts conveyed properly. The other person was either bothered by what we expressed or were trying to communicate, and it caused a frustrating moment for both parties. How did we clear this up? Another bunch of texts or emails, or calling them to resolve this tiny conflict?
Email is for information not communication.
I learned from someone more than half my age close to 20 years ago, and that phrase resonates with me even more today. Email will not build a relationship ... period.
True salesmanship is building a better relationship than the other person they could be doing business with.
Email is the greatest tool if you want to send information. This could be product or service information, links to other websites, YouTube videos, or really anything that might help the customer and provide more information to assist them. We all get too many emails to begin with. Do your job, make the customer happy, get back to them in a timely fashion while building the relationship by getting to know them, rather than using keystrokes.
Texting for over 10 minutes? Why not call?
We have all had this happen and we get a chuckle out of it. After nonstop texting with a friend or a business relationship, why not just dial? You are “talking” to them anyway, so why not do it faster and easier.
No more surveys.
On an unrelated subject, no more surveys. It seems that everyone wants our opinion after we fly, stay at a hotel, visit a store, have a customer service issue anyone, eat something, visit a website, a doctor’s visit, and on and on. Enough already.
It seems that most of those surveys are really geared for the business to find out more about us rather than inquiring about our true level of satisfaction.
Better yet, wouldn’t it be great if they had someone that would take our phone call or get back to us by email if we did have an issue or needed a problem corrected?
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.