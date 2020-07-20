The profession of selling is an art form and a science in itself. Most salespeople think, “Hey, I like people, I’m outgoing and I can talk a good game, so I can sell.”

Wrong sparky. That’s not the necessary skill set to be a great salesperson. In fact, it is the opposite. That is one of the singular reasons salespeople are often not well thought of or even loathed. Many try too hard to be endearing, talk too much and are awful listeners.

The real pros spend time honing their craft. They are constantly working on getting better and are students of the game. They read, they learn and they push themselves to be better like so many other professionals such as athletes, musicians, actors and doctors. To be great at something you have to constantly work at it, not just show up (as so many salespeople do) with virtually no training other than product knowledge and talk about their company’s products or services and why the customer should buy from them.

From the 35-plus years of research I have done, along with training more than 700,000 salespeople and respective management, the conclusions are very consistent and distinct. Basically, you need to combine three other occupations into one in order to master the role of the professional salesperson.

They are as follows:

Reporter: All reporters were taught the fundamentals of journalism referred to as the “Five W’s & How.” This is basic to gathering information and problem solving. They are: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And How?

When you have your notepad in hand (as any good reporter would), instead of talking about yourself and your company, you will ask questions to find out about your customer. Then you will truly understand what selling is all about. The phrase, “Selling is asking, not telling; listening not talking,” says it all.

Talk Show Host: Pick your favorite. Whether it is Johnny Carson, Jimmy Fallon or any other, watch what they do when a guest is on their show. They will typically have their questions written out in advance in order to facilitate the meaningful discussions that will make the guest shine or be able to promote their latest project. The talk show host doesn’t do all the talking, they let the guest do that, which makes them a great host.

The talk show host is always prepared and keeps the program in time while focusing on the guest and their audience. As a salesperson, you should do the same. It is not about you, but it is about the guest and the audience you are in front of.

Psychologist: This is the trickiest of the three. The following sentence from Wikipedia best describes the role: “A psychologist studies normal and abnormal mental states from cognitive, emotional, and social processes and behavior by observing, interpreting, and recording how individuals relate to one another and to their environments.” Your role as the salesperson is to observe your customer. Are they a prospect? Do they trust you? Do they want to buy?

This is where the listening skills and observational tools must come into play. You need to pay attention and see where they are coming from. Psychologists always use open-ended questions such as “How does that make you feel?” Their job is to find out not just what their client is saying, but what they are feeling.

When you start to understand why these three professions are the key to a salesperson’s success, you will take your role as a professional salesperson to another level. Trust me and ask yourself, “Would I go to a self-taught doctor?”

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.