To steal ideas from one person is plagiarism. To steal from many is research.
Let’s for a moment think about the word stealing. Can you really steal an idea or a thought? My opinion is you cannot. You might have the thought to buy an electric vehicle such as a Telsa after seeing your friends new car. You now research the vehicle for a possible purchase. Are you stealing the idea for yourself?
We truly learn from people when you listen to them and focus on what they are saying.
We do the same when we read a book that has some great ideas. One example is that you have put on a few pounds and are a bit overweight. Whether it was an article from a magazine or a book, you read an about an idea for a way to lose weight with respect to a diet. You now adopt the idea and it seems to work.
Did you steal the concept or implement a great thought and decide to take action?
Really great ideas are all around that can help us in business, our personal lives and push us to continue to make improvements that will affect ourselves and others.
Over my lifetime I have copied, researched, plagiarized, investigated, inquired, probed and examined so many ideas that helped me or the companies I built over the past 40 years. In fact, it’s hard to think of an idea that was so unique that I was the “first” to either consider it or actually implement the thought itself.
Steve Jobs, Apple’s former CEO said it best. “You can’t look at the competition and say we are going are going to do it better, we have to look at the competition and say we are going to do it differently,” he said.
When you figure out how to do something differently you are now thinking in positive terms that propels you forward. I remember my first company that I started was Direct Opinions. We were a telemarketing company that conducted customer follow-up telephone calls to seek satisfaction levels from a company’s customers.
When we started in 1982, our first clients were either new car dealers or the auto manufactures themselves. We simply called on behalf of the car dealership after you had your car serviced to see if you were satisfied with the experience. It was very novel in those days and we only had a few small competitors. I remember my goal when I started was to be “different” than anyone else.
Another example as a keynote speaker at a company’s sales rally or annual meeting, I decided from my first speech in 1990 to never use PowerPoint or any variation of the use of slides. I always wanted to be different and decided to use short video clips instead, even though in those days you had them on a VHS cassette and you had to use them in the order they were on the tape itself.
This was much more engaging for the audience and it kept them focused on what I was saying rather than reading from a slide on the screen. Then, to illustrate my point I showed the short humorous video, (usually a clip from a movie or tv show) to draw them in with laughter and a point related to what I was discussing.
Both of the above mentioned business ideas I am quite sure that I did not come up with myself. I have always believed that it is so much easier to observe, find a great idea, think about it, then improve upon it.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.