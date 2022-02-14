We have been through some weird times in the last five to six years. Debates, arguments, disagreements, fights and over so many topics, including politics and personal choices.
We get into an argument or a debate that we really didn’t want to be involved with in the first place. These situations can become heated, nasty or even to the point of destroying a relationship due to the fact that one of the parties involved cannot let go.
We try to avoid them, but sometimes our emotions get the better side of us, and we blurt out our opinions or thoughts and then just see what transpires.
Let’s put aside the last five years of politics and look back at any political season, whether it is a presidential race or even a local city council meeting. People love to argue and try to prove their point to the other party at any costs.
I still don’t understand why do people set themselves up at times in order to destroy a relationship or to have an argument. Is it a power “thing” or just the need to prove yourself to be right? So many people I have encountered do not like a certain person or have a problem with their co-worker, due to the lack of agreement they might have. In many cases they cannot put the last argument behind them and move on.
Relationships are made through words and also ruined with words. We should think about what we are going to say before we say it. We have all done that, where we wish we could take back what we said to someone, especially a loved one. I have seen people get mad at each other for some of the dumbest comments or poorly chosen words during a discussion or even a family “tiff.”
Do you want to hear the phrase that will make any potential argument not happen? This is the granddaddy of all phrases that will not allow people to argue, debate, yell at each other, disagree, rant, or even tell off the other party.
This phrase will stop people dead in their tracks with no comeback to further the argument. This wonderful collection of words is the greatest way to build relationship and not tear them down.
What you are about to read will give you the upper hand in any debate or discussion if you and the other person’s opinions differ. Are you ready yet? Did I build this up big enough for you?
Sit back, relax and allow yourself the pleasure of reading the simplest words that represent plain old common sense. You will say, “How come I never thought of that?”
“I am not smart enough to debate you, and I truly value your opinions, and I hope that you would value mine in the same way!”
Those words are powerful enough to use to diffuse someone if they are starting to take a discussion to another level. Don’t believe me? Try this on any person at any time if they start to disagree with your opinion and you feel the onset of a potential argument.
It is important knowing how to say it, so you do not come arrogant or pompous. The more that you are keeping your emotions in check, and the softer your voice is when you pop this magical phrase, the better the results.
Try it and then smile.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.