When my close friend gave this to me over 20 years ago, it resonated as the secret for a wonderful marriage and it is still working.
Recently, I pulled this out and thought about applying it for dealing with people or really anyone from your kids, friends or whomever you come in contact with. Sometimes we spend more time with our employees than our family, and it’s important to realize that we just have a whole bunch of different relationships in our lives.
First let’s review the original message (updated):
Rules For A Happy Marriage
1. Never bring up mistakes of the past, it won’t help
2. At least once a day compliment your partner and be sincere
3. If someone has to win an argument, let it be your partner
4. It takes two to fight and the one doing most of the talking is usually wrong
5. Don’t both be angry at same time
6. Never yell at each other, there is no good outcome –whatsoever
7. Never go to sleep with an argument unresolved.
8. Neglect the whole world, except for each other. Yeah, put down the iPhone down.
9. When you have done something wrong admit it and say ‘I’m sorry’
10. If you must criticize do it with tenderness.
Now, let’s take those 10 points and apply them to other relationships in your life.
Rather than going through each of the 10 points, let’s throw them all together and mash them up into a bit of common sense when dealing with people. It does not have to be your spouse or partner, it can even be one of your kids or a coworker.
Bringing up past mistakes just makes you look like a jerk. You proved your point at someone else’s expense. As they say, you might have “won the argument, but lost the war.” You don’t need to win each and every argument or discussion, sometimes let others have a victory. It’s hard to do at times, but in the end it’s all about the love and respect in the relationship.
Find ways to compliment and you have to be sincere here. It’s easier to look for things that are right rather than dwelling on the negatives or things that are wrong.
Emotion typically gets in the way of logic, especially if you are upset and having an argument or possibly seeing things differently than the other person could be. Hard to have a meaningful conversation if both parties are angry at the same time. Why yell?
What does it solve other than making you look bad. Yell at someone if they need to get out of the way of a truck or a falling object!
Problems do not go away by themselves, and it’s better to discuss as soon as you can when emotions are in check. Focus on the person and shut out all other distractions. Leadership 101 teaches, “Be hard on the problem and soft on the person.”
Say you are sorry. We don’t do this enough and they are two of the greatest words in the English language. It’s a classy thing to admit a fault or taking the high road to avoid conflict. You don’t see too many top CEO’s yelling at subordinates or other employees.
A heated discussion is another topic altogether and a difference of opinions is healthy.
Don’t regret saying things you shouldn’t have said in the first place.
But my best buddy Brad said it all: “I’m sorry. I didn’t stop to think how you feel.”
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.