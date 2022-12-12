Little things mean a lot.
You should go through life being as classy as possible, incredibly honest, sincere and genuine. Who doesn’t like those qualities in another person? Our legacies continue as we carry on the journey through life. If we live an average of 29,000 days, how many of those (after we learned to walk, talk and use the potty) were we at our best?
The deaths of two notable, well-respected and beloved people offered us some wise thought, wisdom and incredible few words to live by.
Betty White: ‘Be Kind’
Naturally, after a very famous person passes away we look back at their life and legacy through different forms of media whether it is articles, TV, podcasts, etc. Not only did she have 70-plus years in the world of entertainment, she was a lover of animals and has served for more than four decades as a trustee and on the board of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. Betty remarked that she wanted to be remembered “warmly and hope they remember something funny and have a laugh.”
According to White, being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her upbeat nature.
“I got it from my mom and that never changed,” she says. “I always find the positive.”
She was known from all of her encounters, whether it was professional or personal that she was a kind person and passed that attribute on to others.
Sidney Poitier: ‘Thank You and Please’
Poitier became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. He is also remembered for starring in films like The Defiant
“Ones, Porgy and Bess,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “To Sir, with Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” among others.
In a 1985 interview, he commented on the most important words and lessons that he learned from his mother as a child. He goes on to say how profound and overpowering the simplicity of just saying “thank you and please,” which “opened so many doors” for him as a struggling actor trying to make something of himself as a young man.
Hal’s Bonus Words: ‘I’m Sorry’
We all wish we heard these words more often. In fact, I would be floored while watching a newscast and a politician or business leader (upon making a mistake of any kind) just said “I’m sorry.” It’s OK to mess up, I do it almost every day, and have no problem apologizing to my wife (for saying something stupid), my fiends (for saying something stupid) or as a sales strategist/speaker (for saying something stupid).
In all seriousness, we all make mistakes, say something that might be offensive to someone else or just do something wrong. If we didn’t take chances or risks, we would stay stagnant and would not be constantly trying to improve ourselves. I have always said that the greatest words are (and this is important) a sincere apology or a heartfelt “I’m sorry.”
All you can do is to go through life by being kind, polite and considerate of others, utilizing the simplest of words such as please, thank you and learn to say I’m sorry.
It’s not that difficult.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.