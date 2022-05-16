There are so many self-help books, articles, podcasts, classes, seminars and so on.
We all know that I am the farthest thing from a psychologist and I will never pretend to be anything other than what I am, which is a sales strategist/consultant.
As I was looking through an old file folder that was stashed away, I came across something that not only put a smile on my face, but something we all can do to improve our lives starting today.
Each one of these “pointers” you can implement as soon as you finish reading this article, incorporate into your day-to-day routine and life style. No studying, preparation or classes are involved. It just takes a daily commitment and a reminder to accomplish these common-sense habits.
The Big Seven
1. Integrity and honesty
You can never go through life being too honest or having too much integrity. Why lie? It is so much easier to remember the truth and what you said to someone. Imagine at your funeral that the eulogy focused on your morality, ethics and what a great person you were. All you have is your reputation, so as they say “earn it.”
2. Hard work and excellence at your job
Whether you are a surgeon, waiter or a welder, why not be the best at your occupation?
This means not just going through the motions, but always trying to be better. That might entail trying new things or ways to improve. I always want to be around people who take pride in what they do.
3. Being nice
This is something we all can do starting right now. Smile and be pleasant. It not only makes you feel good, but allows everyone around you (family, friends and strangers) to like you. We all love being around nice people that are caring, sweet and joyful.
4. Spend less than you earn and save as much as you can
This simple process takes discipline and sometimes not buying things you might “want” and focus on purchases you otherwise “need.” Obviously, this not does work for everyone but if you can do this, your retirement years will be much less stressful and way more enjoyable.
5. Exceed expectations
This can be as simple as being early to a business appointment or meeting a friend at a restaurant. Maybe even a personal goal of doing five more push-ups or 10 more minutes on the treadmill. Exceeding expeditions pushes yourself to be better and impresses all those around you.
6. Sense of humor
We all like to laugh and it sure makes a dull moment one you might never forget by laughing so hard or even non-stop giggling. For many of us a sense of humor is high on the list when we pick our spouse or partner. Why not have a sense of humor each and every day while laughing at all the nonsense around you rather than being cynical?
Each and every day I am amused on what people say or do, even when they are doing really dumb stuff!
7. Give back
This might be as simple as writing a check for your favorite charity or getting involved in your community. My personal passion has always been nonprofit boards. Whether I was chairman or involved with of our local chamber of commerce, Council of Smaller Enterprises, March Of Dimes, Better Business Bureau and so many others, it introduced me to new people and relationships that I otherwise would never have met. I attribute so much of my personal growth to the amazing people I have come to know over the years through voluntarism that providing insight, knowledge and wisdom.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.