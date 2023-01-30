I am sure you heard the age-old line, probably from your grandfather! “Give a person a fish, and you feed them for a day; show them how to catch fish, and you feed them for a lifetime.”
This line really hits home with me when it comes to sales training (or most other types of training) where the sales manager’s duties are to train new hires or existing salespeople.
If you are a salesperson reading this you are going to say, “Hal is right and I am going to give this article to my sales manager.” Too many sales managers are on sales calls to close the deal and make the sale. In other words, they are “giving the person a fish for the day.”
In most cases, the sales manager was a former salesperson, and while trying to do the right thing to instill selling skills to their salesperson, they are showing off a bit to impress the salesperson that he/she still has great sales abilities and can win the day with their past talent.
This is the worst thing a sales manager can do.
Please read these next words very carefully if you are the sales manager. “You are not a salesperson anymore.” That was your past occupation, now you are the sales manager or coach of the team and the coach does not go on the field and make plays any longer. You teach the players how to play or in this case you show them how to catch fish.
It is the old adage that you cannot change behavior before you change beliefs. When you truly believe that you are in the role of the trainer or teacher you become one. Lose the ego, insecurities and the mission of trying to make money for yourself and/or the salesperson. When you realize this, you can now move forward.
In my career there were many instances where I will work solely with the sales manager by going on sales calls with them to teach true sales management skills of observation, and not selling. The real teaching moment was when the sales manager realized this and became uncomfortable. They were now outside their normal comfort zone by not talking, but just listening and monitoring the salesperson.
If the salesperson makes mistakes that is fine and expected. We learn way more from our mistakes than the successes. After the call, even if the salesperson was not aware of the mistake or why they did not get the sale, this is the opportunity for the sales manager to teach them how to fish properly.
In all fairness to the sales manager, most have not been properly trained on the skills necessary to enhance their sales team. Therefore, how can you blame someone if they have not been taught? Once the sales manager learns the proper techniques for true leadership and sales management, then they can instruct their staff.
The next response I usually get from sales mangers is “I need to talk on the sales call to really train my salesperson.” My reply is “How many times have you actually been on a sales call and been absolutely quiet?”
Either you are quiet and observing or you are talking and selling. The simple fact is that it is not your customer any longer, but it is the salesperson’s. You used to have customers (when you were a salesperson), now you have salespeople.
