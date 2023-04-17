Want a quick lesson on customer service done correctly?
A friend of mine was recently telling me about a great experience regarding a cup of coffee. This person is a fan of Starbucks and as you know its rare to not see a line of cars waiting to pick up a cup of “whatever” at the local Starbucks.
They explained to me that the drive-thru line was longer than usual and it seemed like forever that they were waiting to receive their jolt of caffeine. We all at some time get impatient, especially if we have a lack of information of what is causing the excessive wait time.
My friend then told me to their surprise that when they got to the drive-thru window they not only got a sincere apology for waiting so long, but the coffee was free and the employee apologized again.
My buddy could not have been any happier and their frustration of the long wait time just melted away.
Why the story?
This is the simplest way to run a successful business. Sometimes a lengthy business plan will get in the way of running a thriving enterprise. We all know the power of “referral” business and keeping your customers satisfied. In many cases it is not that difficult and can be done with a simple smile, apology or a token of gratification.
Sometimes a $3 or $4 gift of a free coffee will delight a patron and have them talk about what could have been a negative experience into an engaging story to their friends.
Empower Employees
When you allow an employee to make an “on-the-spot decision” it makes your staff feel that they are part of the solution and not just addressing the problem. They didn’t have to run to a manger (make the customer even wait longer) to ask if they can do something to correct the situation. The person who is closest to the problem is typically the one closest to the solution.
Value Long-Term Relationships
Sometimes we look at short-term profits rather than looking at the big picture, and what would it take to keep the customer satisfied and have them talk about your business to others (in a positive way).
I have used this term for decades and call it “creative opportunities.” Look for ways that can keep the customer not only happy, but more than thrilled that you found a way to correct the situation. These are not problems but opportunities to build relationships.
Happy Employees Means Happy Customers
You want happy customers? If so, have happy employees.
Yes, we like to do business with cheerful people who smile, make us feel comfortable and possibly we will remember their name and want to work with them again. A corporation is a piece of paper while a company is comprised of people.
That also translates into lower staff turnover. If you are paying a competitive wage, your employees like the people they are working with, especially an engaged owner or management staff, they can make decisions on their own, why would they want to leave?
If you are the owner or CEO of a business and reading this, get out of your office and go to the front lines (in this case the drive-thru window) and either observe the staff working or do their job for 30 minutes. The only way to truly see the what goes on day to day is to live it.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.