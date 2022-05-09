I have had the coolest job ever of my adult life. It has been rewarding to do what one loves and to travel the world at the same time.
Years ago, there were two sales conferences in Mexico. The first one was in Mexico City and the second one was in Monterey. They were done through a promotion company and the attendees were people from various industries. It was an open to the public format where companies would send employees, or if you were self-employed, you could also attend.
This was a fabulous experience because every time I go to Mexico for business, I am typically speaking at a resort town to a specific company and its employees. On this trip, due to not being at a “vacation spot,” I truly got the sense of the culture, business climate and the way they conduct commerce. Needless to say, I was very impressed by the warmth of the Mexican people and their eagerness to want to better themselves when it comes to the art and science of professional selling.
As all my friends and family know, I am not much of the linguist. In fact, I have a hard time trying to master English, let alone Spanish. During my presentations, I was afforded the luxury of having a couple of great translators to give my presentation some meaning and to allow the audience to understand my message. Trust me, without the translators they would have heard me say hello and goodbye in Spanish and to count to 10, then ask where is the bathroom.
I am always amazed at how you can read people by their expressions – and I am sure they can read mine. Sincerity is so simple and you can do it anywhere, even if you do not know a word of a spoken language. Just take the time to look at someone and be interested. People love to be around a good listener and a genuine person.
When you are with people you know or don’t know, smile and try to enjoy their company even if it is for a few brief minutes. Yes, people can tell if you are smiling with a mask on due to COVID-19. The twinkle in your eyes shows your smile. Even if you drop your mask for a split second to exhibit your smile, it shows you are engaged with the other person.
World travel has convinced me that we are all alike and all want the same things in life.
Good health, happiness, a few dollars and people around us that we love and love us back. The only differences are our beliefs, cultures and habits that we form.
It is not difficult to engage people without saying a word. Non-verbal communication sometimes says more than the actual words. Here are a few ideas to try when you travel around the block or the world.
Smile. Everyone likes to be around happy people. Smiles are universal. It conveys warmth and invokes a good feeling among people of all backgrounds.
It’s amazing how to automatically like someone at first impression when the initial thing you see is their smile. It is a comforting feeling and the simple expression puts people at easy immediately.
Look into someone’s eyes when you talk or listen. Do not stare at them like some psycho-stalker or nut case, rather try to look like a person who cares. Focus on what the person is saying and shut out as many of the surrounding distractions as possible. Watch their eyes, also. This is a very simple way to see if they are comfortable with you also.
Basically, eyes and a smile are a window into someone’s personality. You can tell so much about a person, even without words.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.