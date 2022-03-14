Full disclosure: I am a fan of Steve Jobs, the former CEO of Apple. I have studied him since 1991 and have followed his career, thought process, leadership style and ingenuity until his death in 2011.
But there is one thing I have admired since the day he said it at his commencement speech on June 12, 2005, at Stanford University, that many people, including myself thought was just brilliant.
Unfortunately, when we now look back and study his words, we were wrong.
When he spoke, people listened, and rarely did Jobs share himself so openly as he did with graduates on that day in California. His speech was well crafted, broken down into three stories from his life and was truly captivating that also brought you closer to his way of thinking and some personal antidotes from his amazing life.
The purpose of Jobs’ speech was to convince students to look for such career fields and jobs so that they can do what they love and that they have passion for. He said, “You’ve got to find what you love and have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”
The main point of the amazing address that stands out is the theme – “Do What You Love”. This resonates with anyone who seeks meaning in their lives and career. We all know that he was a great marketer and salesman, but Jobs was also a great storyteller.
Then I heard Mark Cuban speak.
For anyone who does not know who he is, Cuban is an American billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, media proprietor and investor, whose net worth is an estimated $4.5 billion and ranked No. 247 on the 2021 Forbes 400 list. He is the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and is also one of the main shark investors on the ABC reality television series “Shark Tank.”
He simply stated in an episode, “Amazon Insights for Entrepreneurs,”“Everybody tells you, follow your passion, follow your passion, one of the great lies of life is follow your passions.”
He goes on to say, “You may not be talented at what you are passionate about. I used to be passionate to be a baseball player. Then I realized I had a 70-mile-per-hour fastball. Competitive major league pitchers throw fastballs in the range of 90-plus miles per hour.” He also was “passionate” about being a professional basketball player, but he can only jump 7 inches, whereas top NBA players can jump more than 40.
Cuban summed it up perfectly when he declared that “there are a lot of things I am passionate about, a lot, but in order to be successful you should focus on where you devote your time. The things I ended up being really good at were the things I found myself putting effort into. A lot of people talk about passion, but that’s really not what you need to focus on,” he said. “You really need to evaluate and say, OK, where am I putting in my time?”
He was spot on.
I really thought about this after reading his straight forward words and tried to compare my life to what he said. For instance, I love being a drummer in my band BackTraxx, and have been playing drums since I was 14 years old. I have deep passion for music and laying down a beat. The only problem is that I am not that great a drummer.
I watch and study other great and amazing drummers and simply say to myself, “Wow, I will never be able to do that.” Guess what, I probably never will.
On the other hand, I have always continued to work hard on my profession of being a trainer-strategist and speaker on the subjects of sales, sales management, customer service and negotiating. This is where I devote my time.
Go after what you are good at.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.