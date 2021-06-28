One of the best books that I have ever read on management was the “One Minute Manager,” by Ken Blanchard in 1982 It will be relevant forever. After you read this very short and concise book, you can use the incredible knowledge it provides in minutes.

The book shares three important points:

• One minute praisings

• One minute reprimands

• One minute goals

I will focus on two of the three.

One minute praisings

Of all the things I have learned over the years with respect to management or leadership is the importance of praising. The key to developing people is being aware of catching them doing something right, instead of something wrong.

Most people are typically managed by having them left alone until they make a mistake and then their boss or supervisor criticizes them. Many times, ego kicks in here to prove a point or to show the employee who is the boss. This is not an effective course of management and does very little to encourage good habits or to motivate the employee.

The way to correct this is to apply three simple concepts with regard to praising and always be upfront that you are going to let them know how they are doing:

First – be immediate

Don’t save praising for something just because it is convenient for you. It has to be as you notice something going well.

Second – be specific

Just saying to someone, “good job,” is fine, but it’s not too helpful because they do not know specifically what is good, so that they could do it again. Go into a few more details on what they did well.

Third – share your feelings about their work

Tell them how good you feel about what they did that was so wonderful and how it benefits the company and possibly other employees. Let them enjoy “feeling” your observations. Also, encourage them to keep up the good work.

One-Minute Reprimands

When people do not perform well, you need to hold them accountable. To correct poor performance, you should be finding out what went wrong and getting them back on track. Never reprimand or punish a learner (especially in public or in front of other people) since you will immobilize or embarrass them.

Reprimand people immediately and tell them exactly how you feel about what they did wrong. Also, it is very important let them know that you think well of them, but not their specific performance in this situation. Your intent is to get them back on track, not to make them feel bad. Remind them how much you and the company value them, and when the reprimand is over, it’s over. Don’t dwell on it.

I will never forget when my daughter was 8 or 9 years old she was acting up a bit when she had a friend over to our house. I did reprimand her in from of her playmate and what my daughter, Nicole, did next was a life lesson that still resonates with me 20-plus years later.

She pulled me aside, took me into another room and then she stated rather emphatically, “You embarrassed me in front of my friend.” Wow, she proved the “One Minute Manger” works and how you never reprimand in public or in front of others. To this day, it was one of the best lessons I have ever learned.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.