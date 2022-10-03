Have you ever seen a Tesla commercial during the Super Bowl? A Model Y, 3, X or S billboard, magazine ad, TV or banner ad? Nope, you have not. That’s because the electric-car company doesn’t spend any money on traditional advertising. My guess is that its competitors (GM, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Lexus, etc.) or all the other car manufactures spend hundreds of millions on advertising to bring you into their dealerships.
Tesla doesn’t even have dealerships, but they do have stores. Rather than working like most traditional dealerships, they focus on direct sales. Unlike other car manufacturers who sell through franchised dealerships, Tesla sells directly to consumers. It has created an international network of company-owned showrooms and galleries, mostly in metropolitan centers. By eliminating the typical process of purchasing a vehicle, Tesla creates a better customer buying experience. Unlike traditional car dealerships, customers interact only with Tesla-employed sales and service staff, and the customer is now in control of the process.
What has Tesla done to create such a buzz with zero advertising?
Be different: Everything about this company is different. In fact, you might want to view them as a technology company rather than a manufacturer of cars or trucks. Just look inside any Tesla and tell me that this does not look different than anything you have seen before?
Have your customers sell for you: I remember when Apple started selling computers, their customers became “fans” of their products and wanted to tell everyone of their experience. It was not like using a traditional computer (or MP3 player), but something way more fun to use everyday. Therefore, their spokesperson were they customers raving about how they enjoyed being an Apple customer.
Sell the “cool factor”: Like Apple (when they were truly innovative), owning an iPod, iPhone or iMac was cool and their designs proved it. Apple never really invented many of its “cool products,’ they just made them different than their competitors. Since all of their offerings were so user friendly, people wanted to try them and then recommend to friends and family.
Develop a long term strategy and stick with it: Tesla delivered to the market in 2008 the first high-performance electric luxury sports car, the Tesla Roadster. The company sold about 2,500 Roadsters before ending production in January 2012. Once Tesla established its brand and had delivered its concept car to the marketplace, it built upon its original business model which was a based on a three-pronged strategy of selling, servicing, and charging its electric vehicles.
Have the news media be your PR campaign or advertise for you: If your business has the opportunity (or cause) to have the news media want to share your story, innovations or ideas, let them be your PR campaign or even advertise for you. This is how Tesla keeps its name out there with the general public. You are always reading about their company, reviews of their products or news worthy stories about their business practices (or CEO Elon Musk) One example was the recent blockbuster deal with Hertz about them buying 100,000 automobiles for their fleet.
This company is not alone. If you look around, you will find many others who do not advertise as well. Have a great game plan, execute it, continue to be the leader in your field or industry and have others sell for you.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.