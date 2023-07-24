Recently, one of my old friends came into town and a bunch of us guys met him for lunch. We were all sitting at the table when our buddy Ace (Rick) came in with this amazing smile that just lights up a room. No matter if you know him or not, his infectious ear to ear grin just captivates you.
A few of the guys at the table are much closer to him than I was, and fortunately he sat across from me. After a quick catch up and naturally I had to ask a few questions about his life, I just sat back and watched him do his magic and noticed why people are so enamored with him.
Here are the Ace qualities:
Mojo
This guy has it more than anyone I have ever met. For instance at the restaurant, just the way he engaged the server it seemed that they have known each other their whole lives. Ace just talked to him as if they have been friends for 20-plus years, and he has this uncanny trait of just connecting with each person he meets.
Owns You
As former President Bill Clinton had this quality of amazing charisma, Ace has that trait as well. Someone once said, “As they were shaking hands, Clinton made eye contact with my friend in a way so powerful and intimate, my friend felt as though the two of them were the only people in the room.”
Listening
I might be a talker and not the best listener, which is not a great quality to possess but Ace has his listening skills down pat. It could be boring story that someone is telling
Ace, but he is so engaged with the other person no matter what the subject or content may be. He focuses like a laser on what the other person is saying and listens with passion and intent.
Not Rushing You (in person, email text):
This is the one that got me. We are all rushed now due to the never ending emails, voicemails, texts and social media posts. I sent a link of our band BackTraxx to check out since he is an amazing saxophone player (yeah, another great quality about him). Instead of the typical “thanks for the link, good band and enjoyed it”, he sends a heartfelt personalized, detailed and well thought out response. I was stunned since we rarely get that type of “personalized” engagement any longer. Naturally, my response to him was in the same style. The only difference is that this time I had to change and be like Ace. Not a hurried response back to him, but something that took time to write with heart and feeling.
Sincere and Genuine
The definition of sincere is free from pretense or deceit, proceeding from genuine feelings. Might as well put his picture next to it. All I can say is that this man is so unique and whether these qualities come naturally to him or over the years he worked on it,
Ace is just being himself. Not sure about you, but sometimes my inner voice says “OK, Hal, focus on the person in front of you and shut out the distractions, you can get your emails and texts later." For Ace, it’s probably so subconscious since he has mastered being in the present with the other person and the conversation is not about him, but the other person.
Classy and Generous (with money and the person)
Without any of us knowing he grabbed the server on the side and bought us all lunch. Some people do that to show off or try to impress, but in Ace’s case, you can tell it was just sincere gratitude of all us hanging with him while he was in town.
