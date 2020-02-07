When I was writing one of my books on negotiating, I wanted a section of the book to include interviews with the best negotiators in the world. I had the fortune of interviewing people from all walks of life. They included Hollywood moguls and superstar business executives, but my favorite was Tiger Woods’ agent (among a number of high-profile athletes as well), and my friend, Mark Steinberg. He was senior vice president of golf and president of basketball at International Management Group.

The interview will teach you a quick and simple foundation for what you really should know when you are negotiating.

The following are some excerpts from the interview:

What qualities do you think make a good negotiator?

As in any job, you must have passion and really be dedicated to what you do. Being a negotiator is like being a lawyer. Trial lawyers go from case to case, and when they are involved in that one case, they literally throw their life into it.

I think negotiation is like that. You go from one contract to the next. With the athletes I represent, often I am multitasking; I am negotiating three, four, or five contracts at a time. I do everything I can to look out for the best interest of the athlete I represent.

Where and how did you learn your negotiating skills?

There was not one book or teacher. Over time, I have picked up different techniques. Law school helped me. I took a mediation class, a negotiation class and even an arbitration class. Mark McCormack, the late chairman of our company, wrote some books on negotiating.

Everybody wonders if I represent Tiger Woods the same way David Falkner represented Michael Jordan. That is just not the case. I want Tiger to be Tiger Woods, not the next Michael Jordan. Somebody wants LeBron James to be himself, not the next Tiger Woods.

If you were teaching Negotiating 101, what would you want your students to learn from you?

Integrity, compassion, dedication and a strong work ethic. I would want them to do what I do. I know that I am looking out for the best interest of the people I represent. I am not selfish and I am not putting myself before them.

Do you use your business negotiating skills in your personal life?

I certainly do. When I come home, I try to decompress and to leave everything at the office. I have to work too much and too hard. I am on the phones at night. When I am not working, I like to be here for my family.

Do you use some of the techniques that you use in the office?

I am sure I do subconsciously. If my wife and I get into a heated discussion and if I try to map everything out in an organized way, she says, “No, you are not negotiating with me. We are talking about this.”

Tell me your favorite negotiating story.

That was when I finished Tiger’s Nike deal, which took 18 months. There was nothing fun about it except getting it done, and it was a very intense 18 months of negotiation. So, I still remember the date I got that deal done and put behind me.

The type of negotiating I do is never fun – it is just part of the job. I don’t have any nightmare stories, which I guess is the greatest testament to how happy I am with my job. I have never had the ultimate disaster.

I have had some extremely difficult negotiations and some very complicated ones. I had to extract basketball player Vince Carter from a lawsuit situation with Puma and get him in with Nike, and the negotiation had a deadline around the Olympics in Sydney, Australia. But no single story stands out as the most memorably fun and crazy.

Wasn’t the Nike deal one of the biggest in sports history?

People tell me it’s the biggest. I don’t know what that means or how you measure these things, but it was a big deal.

At any point did you learn something from a mistake?

I have learned a lot and I am still learning. I am learning from the negotiation going on right now. One thing is absolutely true and you hear it when you first start out: Get it in writing. Until it’s in writing, it doesn’t exist. In one situation I relied on someone’s word and I got burned. I don’t do that anymore.

Every expert has mentioned the importance of listening, of knowing what you want and of knowing when to walk away.

Can you add anything else that works for you?

When I sit down at the table, even if I have someone at my side like Tiger Woods, who has so much power behind him, I don’t like to lay out exactly what our side must have, even if I don’t like the guy sitting across the table. I try to figure out what the other side is looking for and I try to start the process so that we are in the ballpark, not miles apart. If I have done all my research beforehand, I know specifically what they need and that makes them feel good.

Sometimes the first call, the first correspondence, or the first meeting is the most important one, because it sets the table for where you are going. I have seen situations where the sides leave the table at the end of the initial meeting and never return to the table. It’s important to have a very clear understanding of what the other side is trying to accomplish. You have to be organized and to have done the research beforehand.

What are the most common mistakes people make in negotiating?

Either taking it too far, not knowing when to stop, or the other side of the coin – not going far enough. You just have to have a feel for what’s right, understand the situation, and read people.

It is not hard. A lot of this is common sense. Some of the contracts I have done have been very complex, but I think the most critical aspect of negotiating is reading people, understanding them and their body language, knowing when enough is enough, knowing when you can push a little more and knowing when you are done with one piece of the negotiating and can move on to the next. To sum it up, I would say the most important thing is reading people and understanding them.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.