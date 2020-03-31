I wish I would have figured this out in my 20’s, but instead it took me until my late 40’s to understand a simple but powerful concept. I call it “the circle.”

I think this could be original, something I am not too good at. I usually take other people’s ideas and copy them or try to improve them. In business today, we call this best practices. A number of years ago, this was called plagiarizing.

My idea of “the circle” came during one of my retreats or company brainstorming sessions, which really happened in the shower or during a bathroom visit. Either way, it was a meeting of the minds and a simple idea that anyone can use to improve their life and those little annoyances that go along with it.

We all go through life and look back at experiences or situations we would do differently if we could. That is what growing up is about. Learning from our successes and our failures. The experiences we have is what enrich us, mold us and direct us to the places we are going. Sometimes we lead ourselves to the wrong place or the wrong people. Imagine if we could have an insurance policy or a better way of guaranteeing more successes and less failures. It can be done, but you have to form “the circle.”

Here’s the concept. Draw a circle and put yourself in the center. Think about it. The only person that is with us our entire life is ourself. I am not talking about being self-centered or a loner, but to draw the world around you. Now on the outer band of the circle, you are going to fill in these areas with a people or things you can really count on, or who you want to be around.

Family: This is the most important.

We all know that you cannot pick your parents or brothers or sisters (adoption does not count), but you can pick your spouse and choose to raise your kids with high morals or integrity, etc. The key is involvement and constant communication so your relationships stay intact with as little friction as possible. These are the most important people in your life, so you better learn how to communicate your thoughts and ideas.

Friends: Same concept here.

To have good friends is to be a good friend. It takes time and energy to accomplish this. The work is worth it. Think about it, who else do you want to share all your life experiences with, strangers or friends and family? I am very proud to say I have many close, and I mean close, friends that go back to kindergarten. When it works, it is like choosing your own family. You are always surrounded by people that love you and allow you to be yourself without thinking or if you are saying or doing the right thing.

Professionals: This is the set of people who you need, when you need them.

It is not selfish, but just plain smart. We all want a good doctor who we can trust, has a good bedside manner and is there for you. This holds true for your accountant, lawyer, electrician, plumber, web guy, computer fixer, landscaper, snowplower, psychologist, dentist and the list goes on. These people you interview and choose to make your life easier with more confidence in their abilities. This takes years to achieve to round out “the circle.”

Business relationships or mentors: This area is going to carry you forward in your professional world.

I always wanted to learn from the brightest and most sincere. Search them out and hold on to these people, it will be well worth it. I avoid big shots or people that are too full of themselves to help you out, or to give you some wisdom or advice.

Throw away: These are the people that drive you nuts, make your life miserable or frustrating.

Why have them around. Take them out of “the circle” or replace them. I have figured out that life is too short to have negative or self-absorbed people near me.

Try to remember that life is not measured by the number of breathes we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. Put the right people around you, enjoy their company, learn from them and sit back and enjoy the show.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.