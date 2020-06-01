It amazes me how inner drive motivates people. Some people say they are not easily motivated. My daughter says that she does not have the drive and desire I have. We have very different skills and I could never accomplish what she has chosen as her profession being a software engineer and programmer.

But I strongly disagree with her.

She is motivated, just like most people. It all depends on the motivation and what the person wants or is striving for. For example, when she was younger and wanted a video game, the child became laser-focused. The only thing that mattered was how and when she is going to get that game. Nothing was going to stand in her way.

If this meant selling a few of her old video games to Game Stop, doing chores around the house to get extra money, or even calling a few of her friends to sell her stuff, she was on a mission.

I saw this happen a number of times, whether she had her eyes on a new iPhone, Xbox or anything she wanted. You did not want to get in her way. I am sure anyone who is reading this with kids is saying the same thing.

I remember something happening to me in a similar fashion in early 1978. I was a salesperson at Xerox and we always had contests to motivate the worldwide sales force. As a kid – and even today – I always loved technology and wanted to have the latest and greatest.

We were given a catalog that as a salesperson you had to earn points by selling so much equipment and then you picked the product you wanted if you attained a certain number of award points. The VCR just came out and to get this incredible technology that could record for two hours and two events or programs, you needed to accumulate 300,000 points.

Like my daughter, I was laser-focused.

Well, I did sell a whole bunch of copiers to acquire enough points to be able to order this wonderful high-tech piece of equipment so I could stay home and watch my favorite program whenever it was convenient. But, I forgot about one other part of this equation – the one that allowed me the comfort of videotaping anything when I was not at home or busy doing whatever.

We earned commissions on our copier sales and that is what made the bulk of our income. I totally forgot about the extra money I was earning because all I thought about was the JVC VHS videocassette recorder.

When I went into the mailroom to get our monthly commission check, I almost passed out. In this envelope was a check written out to me for $9,900. Wow. Remember that’s 1978 and it is probably like receiving a check for almost $40,000 today.

So what drives us?

Everyone is different with specifics (goals) that we want, whether it is a material possession or something that makes us feel good, like an evening with great friends or family. The key is to find that “want.”

It could be a:

• Vacation

• Technology (cell phone, TV, etc)

• New home

• Writing a book

• Certain amount of retirement money

• Play a musical instrument

• Diet or workout program

Think about the goal you want to attain, make sure it is realistic and then as the Nike slogan said so eloquently, “Just Do It.”

Oh yeah, I bought my first new car the next day and still had money left over.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.