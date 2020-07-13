Sometime in the last year I was given a business card, I looked at the back of it and there it was. Ten bullet points that said to me, “Hey I can do this, it might not be easy, but wow, it will change everything.” This is one of those things you have to keep top of mind and be conscious of what you are saying or doing every day. For some people (very few) it is the way they are wired and it is part of their daily routine and their personality.

My only question is really pretty simple and clear “Who would not want to be around someone who practices and lives the 10 following points?” Just by writing this, it made me think about trying to become a better person. I do know of a couple of people like this and they are such a joy to be around. One of them is my friend, Betty, so if you are reading this smile and enjoy, since we all enjoy you.

Here you go...

To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.

To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.

To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.

To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.

To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best.

To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.

To forget past mistakes and press on to greater achievements of the future.

To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give everyone you meet a smile.

To give so much time to self-improvement that no time remains to criticize others.

To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, and too strong for fear.

These simple points – as hard as they are going to be to implement – will change the way you feel, live life, but also will make all the people you come in contact with, feel good after being with you.

This was a tough article for me to write due to the fact as I am doing this I am saying, “Gosh, this bullet point is not me, and this one also, and I need to be more like this bullet point, too.”

Imagine a world, or just your inner circle of friends, family and co-workers who would become the optimist creed. We would all go home every day feeling good, happy and not looking back in the rear-view mirror wondering if we said or did the wrong thing.

Reality sets in and we all face troubling times with health, work issues, money problems or just frustration with the day to day irritations of whatever little world we exist in. But – and this is a big but – what would we feel like if we adopted the points above and really tried to absorb them into our own distinct personalities?

If you are younger reading this maybe this will change the way you think, act and respond and will set you up for a great legacy. For we, who are playing the back nine and are closer to our end than the beginning, it is never to late to start.

I know that I am going to start right after my last keystone on the computer.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.