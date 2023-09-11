Too many surveys.
Everything we do nowadays is followed by a survey, whether you came from a recent doctor’s visit, flew on an airline or even bought cat food. Everyone wants to know “how they are doing.”
The problem is that most don’t even care, they just go through the motions pretending that they do. In fact, so many surveys aren’t really surveys at all. They are marketing questionnaires that really want to know more about how they can gather more information for future business.
Do this for fun.
I decided to conduct my own little “experiment” to prove that the customer experience was not their true intention by some companies, but rather to gather more data about consumer.
I thought “what do I have to lose.” When I received the online survey after my transaction, I decided to have a little fun to see if they even read it.
Whether it was flying on an airline, staying at a hotel or renting a car, I made up a “terrible experience” such as having cockroaches in the hotel room or having dead fish in the trunk of the rental car leaving an awful smell. Even went as far as answering the survey after a flight explaining that they never took the dirty diaper that was in the seat pocket from the previous flight. Full disclosure, some companies actually responded to my returned survey, but it shocked me how few did.
The never ending survey: I am sure you feel the same way, especially when you received wonderful service and want to respond to compliment a job well done. The problem is that when we get to the 64th question that they are asking on page eight of the survey, we say “I’m done, enough is enough.”
Example of a doctor visit: Was it easy to book an appointment? Were our staff empathetic to you? How long did you have to wait to see the doctor? Were you satisfied with the doctor you visited with? How happy are you with the doctor? Was it easy to find parking? Would you recommend us to your friends and family?
The above questions are just a few of the countless questions they want to know about themselves. Why not just make it about the consumer and let them tell you what they feel rather than the company leading them to what they would like to hear.
In 1982, I started a business called Direct Opinions and we were one of America’s first customer service follow-up companies. This was way before the internet came to fruition and all of our customer interactions were done by telephone. Trust me, it didn’t matter whether it was online or by phone, since our only concern was what the customer had to say about their experience. We had offices in nine cities before we sold the company in 1990 and conducted hundreds of thousands of customer calls each year.
We typically only asked three to five questions such as:
• How was your recent experience?
• Were the employees courteous and respectful?
• Any suggestions on how we can improve?
Not too complicated and naturally most not our clients wanted us to ask more questions so they could capture additional data, and we had to remind them of the real intention for the follow-up call.
Tesla understands what to do and gets it right.
The following is the survey you will receive after your purchase of a vehicle or if they come to your home or business for mobile service.
This was the survey I received on my cellphone after a mobile service call:
• How would you rate the support provided by your Mobile Technician (1-5 stars)
• Was the work performed during this visit to your expectations? (yes or no)
• Please share additional feedback about your recent Mobile Service experience (a box to enter your comments)
That’s it, easy to fill out, less than two minutes and they designed the survey about me and my experience.
Which survey are you more likely to fill out?
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.