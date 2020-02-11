In my travels as a speaker, I do programs for all types of companies or associations, and everywhere I go, I hear this line: “Our company or organization is different. We are unique and we are a little different from our competition.”

All companies I have ever seen have these similar qualities: They are all for profit or nonprofit. They sell a product or a service or a combination of both. Their best customers spend the most with them while their worst customers nickel-and-dime them. The customer who had a problem with the company and then watched in amazement as the company overreacted to the situation became one of its best customers, probably for life.

Sound familiar? It should, because business is business. It is simple, straightforward and easy to do good business.

Now for one of my favorite topics – the mission statement. Does your company have one? Most do, and most are junk.

They all say the same thing: “We believe in customer satisfaction, and will take care of our customers. We value our employees and promise to be good to them.” Blah, blah, blah.

The Ritz-Carlton has the greatest mission statement I have ever seen. It is a three-fold, plastic-coated card that each employee must carry.

On the front, it says, “We are Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.” What that means is, if you want to be treated as such, then act accordingly. Inside, the card has 20 sayings or phrases, but my favorite is No. 9.

It states, “Any employee who receives a guest complaint owns the complaint!” Simple and powerful, summarizing empowerment at its best.

I haven’t even gotten to the best part. So read this very carefully, because it speaks volumes about the organization and the message it wants to get across to its employees and customers. First-line employees such as busboys, housekeepers and food and beverage personnel have the authority to spend up to $2,000 to satisfy a customer’s needs. Managers have the authority to spend up to $5,000.

You are probably saying at this point, “Wow, that is a lot of money.” Is it? If it is, how much are your customers and employees worth?

The concept or business model is very simple: look for a triple win.

• Your employee wins by being able to take care of a situation without running all over to find a manager or someone else who can just say, “Take care of it.”

• The customer wins by having the problem taken care of without being bounced all over the place.

• The company wins because it will keep a satisfied customer who will probably tell a bunch of other people about how great the company is at handling problems. We call this word-of-mouth advertising. Naturally, that is the best and often the cheapest form of advertising. Don’t believe me? Well, how many ads have you seen about the great service at the Ritz? None! The customers create it all.

You will also notice that Ritz-Carlton advertises less than the competition. The reason is simple. The outstanding service is part of its culture. The employees and the customers both know it and expect it.

So here are the basics to empowering your workers:

• Give your people ongoing training in customer service.

• Empower them, not with sayings or slogans, but with tools such as money or action-related concepts.

• Treat your employees well and they in turn will do the same for your customers.

• Have your managers involved and observing their subordinates.

• As an owner or CEO, walk around and become part of the process.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best-sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book” He can be reached at halbecker.com.