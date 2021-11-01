Most people do not look forward to company sponsored training or will come up with any excuse on how to get out of it. Ironically, the best people in other professions look forward to training and welcome it.

Ask anyone – especially in sales – if they consider themselves professional or at the top of their game and most will answer yes. In reality, we are an average society with people looking for quick fixes. Watch any commercial for work out equipment or weight loss.

Let’s take my profession of training salespeople or sales leadership/management.

When I first start working with a company, I am perceived as the enemy – in other words, the person making the staff go through training.

Another example that we can illustrate are professionals in insurance, real estate and even law, who must go to seminars for their continuing-education credits in order for them to keep their licenses. If they did not need those credits, how many would still attend? I have heard so many of my friends or acquaintances over the years say, “Hey, I have to go take a course (online or in person) for CE’s.

So how do we educate our employees? I have no idea. The best thing is to keep trying and looking for better ways to motivate people who truly want to be trained.

Here are some things I have learned over the last 35-plus years about training employees and hopefully keep them engaged:

Forget what you want to talk about

What does the audience want? They are the ones that have to sit there and either be bored or engaged. Watch your audience, whether it is five or 500, and notice their body language. Are they doodling, looking at social media, texting on their telephones or paying attention?

People want to have fun when learning

Add humor to any topic. People pay to see comedians, and you can add wit or humor to your message. Be yourself, but try to be someone that you would want to listen to. For example, there was a physics teacher who taught at Cleveland State years ago named

Professor Gerald Walker. His class, Physics 101, sold out faster than a Bruce Springsteen concert, due to the fact he made it enjoyable through his illustrations or demonstrations, such as walking on a hot bed of coal.

Most topics cover information that’s been around for very long time

Liven up the material and review the stuff that they already know, but probably forgot.

People will remember what they want to remember, and they want to be entertained.

Talk to people, not at them

We are all equal, but we have different passions, interests, dreams and goals. If you try to be better than someone or come across to the audience as a know- it- all, that is how you will be perceived. There is a big difference between confidence and cockiness.

Remember, the audience is there to learn something new or most likely something they forgot, so talk to the people and come down to their level.

Put all this together and maybe, just maybe, we can reach a few more people who truly want to be trained. Remember Tiger Woods, Michael Jordon, LeBron James or Muhammad Ali were always looking to improve their skills through coaching and practicing.

It might start with hiring people who want to be the best at what they do. Try to hire people with passion who desire to be better than average. Trust me, I do not want to get on a commercial flight with a pilot who moans about their ongoing training to keep their pilot’s license.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.