I recently had an “ah-ha” moment. Looking back at my career in business and getting reflective about my life (pretty deep, huh?), I realized a few things I wished I knew at 25 or 30 years old.
My guess is age brings knowledge, while knowledge gives one wisdom (now I know I am getting really deep – and will stop soon, I promise). The business sector is full of many different types of people. Some people actually know what they are doing, some do not have a clue and some have allowed us to think they know what is going on. Regardless, things catch up and the true winners are the hard workers who cultivate relationships and friendships based on true values, sincerity and honesty.
Succeeding in this environment takes more than just doing your job, regardless of your occupation or what position in society you hold. The following are my simplistic words of wisdom I would recommend to anyone who wants to succeed in the game of life. Again, these are just my opinions and nothing more.
Get on boards
These are not just 2x4s that you stand on, but legitimate boards of directors of companies or nonprofit organizations. Over the last 30-plus years, I have had the privilege to sit on many boards and they were all different from one another. These boards range from our chamber of commerce, the March of Dimes, the Better Business Bureau, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Sales & Marketing Executives, Fisher School of Business to others that you would know.
Being involved in my community has been extremely gratifying and also something that provides friendships and relationships that can last a lifetime. Trust me, the relationships you make are invaluable and the personal growth you obtain from the people you surround yourself with is immeasurable.
Make Friends
Surround yourself with the right friends – people that excite you or that you can learn from. As our parents told us when we were kids, pick the right friends. The people you associate with are who you become – pretty simple and straight forward. Nothing changes when it comes down to common sense. form great Business Relationships
Some people call them mentors, I call them people who we can learn from – always. If you work in a large corporation or a bureaucratic organization, get to know a real “higher up.”
Remember, bosses need to surround themselves with good people or how could they ever get their job done? They also want to look good by helping others accomplish their goals. It is so much easier to accomplish a task or an objective with a good team.
Be Yourself
If you go through life having a sincere personality, people always know where you are coming from and you will have better relationships, both personal and business. This is not earth-shattering news. Just go through life being real, not just some big shot, and most importantly, have fun. People like to be around nice, fun and engaging people.
Try to be good at only one or two things
In the world of commerce, we all love to be around an expert. So quit trying to be all things to all people. Instead, be the best at only one or two things. Remember, my cardiologist is not also a podiatrist.
This is not a quick plan that will be done over the next 12 months. It takes a lifetime, so get busy.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.