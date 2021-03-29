Recently, I was watching a documentary on famous coaches in the world of sports and Doc River, the famous basketball coach mentioned in his interview what a fellow board member at Marquette University said to him.

Rivers at the time, was leaving a meeting when she said, “Your team is gonna be amazing,” according to Rivers. “Have you ever heard of ‘Ubuntu?’”

She urged him to look up the concept, telling him, “It’s not a word, Doc. It’s a way of life.” Rivers researched the word and realized it was “perfect,” he said, a philosophy that could bring his star-laden team together.

This ancient African philosophy peaked my curiosity and I decided to spend some time researching this and found it can be so simple to adopt, practice and can be taught to others. What is necessary is to put aside the ego of the coach, leader, CEO, manager or whoever wants to build their team.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu offered a definition in a 1999 book which said: “A person with Ubuntu is open and available to others, affirming of others, does not feel threatened that others are able and good, based from a proper self-assurance that comes from knowing that he or she belongs in a greater whole and is diminished when others are humiliated or diminished, when others are tortured or oppressed.”

At Nelson Mandela’s memorial, then-President Barack Obama spoke about Ubuntu, saying: “There is a word in South Africa – Ubuntu – a word that captures Mandela’s greatest gift: his recognition that we are all bound together in ways that are invisible to the eye; that there is a oneness to humanity; that we achieve ourselves by sharing ourselves with others, and caring for those around us.”

What really hit me is the more I thought about this it became clearer and it has been in front of all of us and sometimes we never even realized the simplicity of how this can be implemented. To me, ubuntu means “I am, because we are.” In fact, the word ubuntu is just part of the Zulu phrase which literally means “that a person is a person through other people.”

The night after delving into the teaching of ubuntu, our band, BackTraxx, was having an outdoor show, and I thought of how this can even apply to my hobby of having a band.

I said to everyone, “You are all aware of this, but the seven of us in the band are only as good as each other. We all depend on one another and if we give everything we have tonight, the audience will absolutely feel the energy and absorb our enthusiasm. If a singer has low energy, or (me) the drummer if offbeat, we will have a poor performance. With that said, if we all have the time of our lives tonight, play as if it the last performance this band we will ever have, we will see and feel the difference, and so will the audience. We are all in this together and I know we all have the passion and desire to do this.”

Needless to say, it was a great night filled with joy including wonderful energy from the band members and the audience.

All this concept takes is thought, reflection and surrounding yourself with people who want to be a part of a bigger experience that in turn helps the people you are trying to serve.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.