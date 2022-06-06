Recently, I conducted a little customer service experiment. It is not a deeply involved investigation with a large amount of data, but just a random exercise that put a smile on my face.
I wanted to pick up a couple of COVID-19 test kits to keep around due to our latest surge and uptick in positive cases. I remember a while back before the government allowed us to request a few by mail that the libraries had them for free if you needed them.
I called my local library and something happened that took me by surprise. I was not only caught off-guard, but amazed at the same time.
Someone answered the phone within two rings and a real person was on the other end.
Unfortunately, they were out of test kits, but the very pleasant person said, “Let me check something for you,” and recommended I called another library that might have them. I called the other library as she suggested, and they did have a few in stock that I could pick up immediately.
Ready for this?
A person at that library also answered the phone within two rings, and the person could not have been any nicer. It was such a simple and pleasant experience just talking to her on the phone. It made me feel welcomed and looking forward to going there.
After I picked up a couple of test kits, I got curious about how easy this was, including the joy of finally having good customer service, not once but twice.
Since I had a little time before my next appointment, I decided to call three to five more libraries to find out if I would get this same level of customer service with respect to how quickly they answered the phone was answered. I was curious if it would be person or now would I enter into the dreaded voice mail scenario of hitting multiple buttons, just to ask a simple question.
Every single library answered the phone live within two rings and every single person was nice, helpful and a few offered suggestions of other libraries rather than just saying, “No we don’t have any.”
Whoever is hiring and training for the library should be commended. They should write their own training programs and sell them to other companies. Why should this type of simple and meaningful customer service just happen once in a while, or in most cases hardly ever?
We need to up our game since technology is taking over and it is way easier for a company to automate their phone system, but typically that is not welcomed by the customer. As a consumer, all I want is a friendly voice, someone willing to help and if they cannot, provide an explanation of why not.
This is not too complicated. Over the past 20-plus years, great customer service is only being provided by a handful of companies that truly get it and they are recognized for being customer focused. The key is to have loyal customers or as Ken Blanchard said in his 1993 book, “The One-Minute Manager,” is to have raving fans.
If you own a business and are reading this, I will give you a starting point that you can implement today, You will stand out and be noticed for being different.
Answer your phone with a real person and not an automated attendant.
If you want to provide great customer service ask your customers what they want, and after that ask yourself what you want when you are the customer.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.